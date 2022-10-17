IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening.

Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr.

According to previous reports , IMPD responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street just after 9 p.m. on Friday. Officers reported finding Lawson suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Lawson was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead by medical staff shortly after arriving.

IMPD stated homicide detectives were able to identify Porter as the alleged suspect in Lawson’s death and moved to arrest him on Monday with the assistance of the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about Lawson’s death to contact Detective Gregory Shue at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.