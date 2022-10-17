Elyria murder-suicide victims’ names released by police, Student loan forgiveness application open, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Cause of death revealed for teen Ethan Liming who was found dead near basketball court at I Promise School in Akron, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, October 18, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the cause of death of Ethan Liming who was found dead near the basketball court...
$5K reward being offered for information in July murder case of Armand Coleman in Garfield Heights
CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information on an alleged murder in Garfield Heights. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, on July 23, Armand Coleman was shot and killed on Sladden Avenue in Garfield Heights while sitting in his vehicle. No one has been arrested in connection to the alleged murder of Coleman.
‘He targeted them’: Owner speaks out after 5 shot at Cleveland barber shop
Police are investigating after five people were shot at a barbershop in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.
Autopsy released for Ethan Liming, killed in I Promise School fight
A 21-year-old Akron man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges for participating in the June brawl outside the I Promise School in which 17-year-old Ethan Liming was killed.
Cleveland police officers disciplined for brawl outside union hall
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four Cleveland police officers received suspensions without pay for brawling outside a police union hall in November 2020, according to recently released city disciplinary letters. The incident, which began with banter between the officers during a party, escalated into a fight pitting three officers against one, the...
Cleveland police officer resigns after being accused of trying to force ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, then denying it
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ten months ago, he was awarded for his heroism, helping a team of law enforcement agents locate a kidnapped baby and bring him to safety. By the summer, he had resigned from the Cleveland Division of Police, having been accused of blackmailing a woman in attempt to force her into having an abortion and then lying about it.
Man assaults ex-girlfriend’s new beau in her Berea driveway
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 39, faces possible criminal charges after he attacked his ex-girlfriend’s new new boyfriend in her driveway on Baker Street. The new boyfriend told police Oct. 16 that he had parked in his girlfriend’s driveway. The other man arrived and parked directly behind him. That man confronted the boyfriend because he believed he was still in a relationship with the woman.
$5K reward offered in Garfield Heights murder
Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a July 23 slaying in Garfield Heights. That night, after an evening out, Armand Coleman and several acquaintances returned to a home along Sladden Avenue in the city.
wqkt.com
Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond
A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
Four boys try to kick in home’s front door; three young men steal Speedway sign: Berea Police Blotter
A Crosby woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and said four boys had just tried to kick in the front door of her home. The woman heard a loud bang in front of her house. When she tried to open her front door to investigate, the door wouldn’t open. She looked outside and saw four boys wearing hooded sweatshirts. They ran west toward Fair Street.
In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
ashlandsource.com
5 Amish men plead 'no contest' to violating buggy law in Ashland, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Five Amish men charged under Ohio’s new buggy law pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ashland Municipal Court. However, in a written letter, the group vowed not to pay the $50 fines attached to the misdemeanor charges. Andy Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber, Menno Swartzentruber, Eli Mast and John...
'Somebody's going to get killed in that place': Summit County family demands answers after juvenile corrections officer was brutally attacked
MASSILLON, Ohio — A Summit County family is searching for answers after a corrections officer was assaulted on the job at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon. "Something needs to be done, and if it's not done soon somebody's going to get killed in that place," said...
huroninsider.com
Man accused threatening knife during argument in Cedar Point parking lot
SANDUSKY – A 55-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly threatened a man whom he was in an argument with in the Cedar Point parking lot. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the parking lot for a report of an issue involving a guest and a knife.
Woman gets a scare after accepting ride with stranger: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman, 20, reported from an RTA bus Oct. 15 that she had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping. She said she had agreed to a ride from a passerby while waiting for a bus in Cleveland. During the ride, she said the driver told her he needed to stop at his apartment. When he did, they walked by a vehicle with an open trunk. She said she became scared and fled.
Princeton University student from Euclid found dead
PRINCETON, N.J. — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, has been found dead, according to a release from the Mercer County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office. Ewunetie's body was discovered near the edge of the Princeton campus in New Jersey by a facilities employee at around 1...
5 people shot at Cleveland barbershop, 1 in critical condition
CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, with one in critical condition, after a shooting at a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police reports the incident...
Deadly shooting outside CLE wireless store
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot to death while leaving a wireless store.
Elyria police release identity of teen male found dead in street
ELYRIA, Ohio — The investigation continues after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday and a 19-year-old woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound in what police believe are related incidents. Donovan Meinke, 19, was found just after 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Denison Street...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 3