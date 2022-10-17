ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Elyria murder-suicide victims’ names released by police, Student loan forgiveness application open, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

WKYC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WKYC

Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

$5K reward being offered for information in July murder case of Armand Coleman in Garfield Heights

CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information on an alleged murder in Garfield Heights. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, on July 23, Armand Coleman was shot and killed on Sladden Avenue in Garfield Heights while sitting in his vehicle. No one has been arrested in connection to the alleged murder of Coleman.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police officer resigns after being accused of trying to force ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, then denying it

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ten months ago, he was awarded for his heroism, helping a team of law enforcement agents locate a kidnapped baby and bring him to safety. By the summer, he had resigned from the Cleveland Division of Police, having been accused of blackmailing a woman in attempt to force her into having an abortion and then lying about it.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man assaults ex-girlfriend’s new beau in her Berea driveway

BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 39, faces possible criminal charges after he attacked his ex-girlfriend’s new new boyfriend in her driveway on Baker Street. The new boyfriend told police Oct. 16 that he had parked in his girlfriend’s driveway. The other man arrived and parked directly behind him. That man confronted the boyfriend because he believed he was still in a relationship with the woman.
BEREA, OH
wqkt.com

Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond

A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
RITTMAN, OH
Cleveland.com

Four boys try to kick in home’s front door; three young men steal Speedway sign: Berea Police Blotter

A Crosby woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and said four boys had just tried to kick in the front door of her home. The woman heard a loud bang in front of her house. When she tried to open her front door to investigate, the door wouldn’t open. She looked outside and saw four boys wearing hooded sweatshirts. They ran west toward Fair Street.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
BEACHWOOD, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused threatening knife during argument in Cedar Point parking lot

SANDUSKY – A 55-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly threatened a man whom he was in an argument with in the Cedar Point parking lot. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the parking lot for a report of an issue involving a guest and a knife.
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman gets a scare after accepting ride with stranger: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

A woman, 20, reported from an RTA bus Oct. 15 that she had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping. She said she had agreed to a ride from a passerby while waiting for a bus in Cleveland. During the ride, she said the driver told her he needed to stop at his apartment. When he did, they walked by a vehicle with an open trunk. She said she became scared and fled.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Princeton University student from Euclid found dead

PRINCETON, N.J. — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, has been found dead, according to a release from the Mercer County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office. Ewunetie's body was discovered near the edge of the Princeton campus in New Jersey by a facilities employee at around 1...
PRINCETON, NJ
WKYC

5 people shot at Cleveland barbershop, 1 in critical condition

CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, with one in critical condition, after a shooting at a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police reports the incident...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland, OH
