Hey, upsets do happen. Okay, so if Tennessee football loses this weekend with the UT-Martin Skyhawks coming to town, it would be the most historic letdowns of all letdowns in the history of the sport. It may be the first time in history a team went from beating somebody ranked No. 1 in at least one of the polls to losing to an FCS team.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO