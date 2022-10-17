ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
echo-pilot.com

How a Tennessee football photo for the ages was captured vs. Alabama

A moment like this called for bare chests. So, friends Eli Austin and Eli Ferguson removed their shirts late in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Neyland Stadium as they prepared to storm the field if Tennessee triumphed over Alabama for the first time since 2006. Austin watched with worry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football vs. UT-Martin: 10 keys to the game between Vols and Skyhawks

Hey, upsets do happen. Okay, so if Tennessee football loses this weekend with the UT-Martin Skyhawks coming to town, it would be the most historic letdowns of all letdowns in the history of the sport. It may be the first time in history a team went from beating somebody ranked No. 1 in at least one of the polls to losing to an FCS team.
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
