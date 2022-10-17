Read full article on original website
Tennessee Adds ‘Summitt Blue’ Twist for Homecoming Uniforms against UT Martin
The University of Tennessee is celebrating Homecoming this week, which will be capped off with No. 3 Tennessee hosting UT Martin on Saturday at noon eastern time. As far as Tennessee’s uniforms go, the Vols will be going with a combination to match the rich traditions of Homecoming in Knoxville… but with a twist.
Just In: Vols Announce Uniform Combo For UT Martin Game
Tennessee Football has announced the uniform combination for their upcoming matchup against UT Martin this Saturday. Tennessee is choosing to rock the all orange uniforms for the battle against the fellow UT team. The No. 3 Vols are aiming to continue their undefeated season this ...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee
Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
How a Tennessee football photo for the ages was captured vs. Alabama
A moment like this called for bare chests. So, friends Eli Austin and Eli Ferguson removed their shirts late in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Neyland Stadium as they prepared to storm the field if Tennessee triumphed over Alabama for the first time since 2006. Austin watched with worry...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
Tennessee football vs. UT-Martin: 10 keys to the game between Vols and Skyhawks
Hey, upsets do happen. Okay, so if Tennessee football loses this weekend with the UT-Martin Skyhawks coming to town, it would be the most historic letdowns of all letdowns in the history of the sport. It may be the first time in history a team went from beating somebody ranked No. 1 in at least one of the polls to losing to an FCS team.
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
Fact or Fiction: James Franklin, Tennessee, Eli Drinkwitz
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he looks at whether James Franklin is making a fuss out of nothing, if Tennessee should be number one...
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
Nick Saban details Alabama's response in practice after defeat to Tennessee
Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows the margin for error for the rest of the season is very low. The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee in an instant classic last week, falling 52-49 at Neyland Stadium. Alabama can bounce back this week against a faltering, yet tough Mississippi State team this Saturday.
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
Tennessee football fan suffers serious injury celebrating win over Alabama
Injuries are common in college football, but usually it's the players who suffer them, not the fans. But one Tennessee supporter went all out to celebrate Saturday's epic win over Alabama. Moments after the Vols knocked off the Tide on the game-winning field goal, fans stormed the field and took ...
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year
Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre: How to get your tickets securely
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February, the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will grace the stage at the Tennessee Theatre. The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008. As the presale continues for...
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
Tennessee singer, UPtv host to kickoff Pigeon Forge Winterfest
A UPtv star and county music artist are joining together to kick off the 33rd Pigeon Forge Winterfest Kickoff.
