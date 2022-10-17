Temporary lane closure on Riverwood Parkway in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Riverwood Parkway.

The lane closure will start Thursday, October 20th from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

According to Columbia County Traffic Engineering and Operations, the lane closure will be the left turn lane on Riverwood Parkway to William Few Parkway so that means left turns from Riverwood Parkway to William Few Parkway will not be allowed.

Traffic controllers say the lane closure is due to utility installation.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

