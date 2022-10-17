Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Aubuchon vs. Froelicher in the race for Florence mayor
Two candidates are in the running to become the next Florence mayor, a seat that hasn’t changed hands for more than 20 years. Local optometrist Julie Metzger Aubuchon is eyeing the seat, an upgrade from her current position on city council and as vice-mayor. Meanwhile, Duane Froelicher is calling for change in Florence.
linknky.com
BLINK brings 2 million to NKY and Cincinnati
BLINK organizers estimate the event attracted over 2 million attendees to the region. The festivities kicked off on Thursday as visitors lined Fifth Street in Cincinnati for the opening parade, and the event continued for four days across several sections of Cincinnati and the Covington area. While the event itself...
linknky.com
Here are the candidates vying to be the next Cold Spring mayor
Cold Spring Mayor D. Angelo Penque is seeking his third term this November, and his challenger Stephen Cunningham hopes to be elected for his first. Penque was elected Cold Spring mayor in 2015, and he said his top priority at the time was public safety. Today, he tells LINK nky that safety, specifically “creating a first-in-class Police Department,” has been one of his most significant accomplishments as mayor thus far.
linknky.com
Candidates for Taylor Mill city commission answer questions
QUESTION (for incumbents): What do you see are the main issues facing your city?. Caroline Braden: As a city, our main purpose is to maintain the safety and security of its citizens while balancing financial constraints. These are the primary issues facing the city of Taylor Mill. Mark Kreimborg: Our...
linknky.com
In Cold Spring Council race, 10 campaign for six spots
There are six Cold Spring City Council incumbents facing four challengers in the Nov. 8 General Election. The race has 10 candidates running for the council, which has six elected slots. Paul Kloeker, Cindy Moore, Chris Ampfer, Lisa Schmidt Cavanaugh, Kenny Sears, and Adam Sandfoss seek reelection. Their competitors are...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lawrenceburg Planning Civic Park Expansion
A purchase agreement has been approved to acquire a property at Williams and Short streets, which will be used to build a new open-air structure. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new addition to Lawrenceburg Civic Park is in the works. At Monday’s City Council meeting, a motion was passed to...
Proposed zoning changes could build on $100M greenway project in west side
The city's proposal will enable a mix of new businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues, to build near the greenway.
linknky.com
LINK streetscapes: Newport on the Levee
When I was a kid, one of my favorite places to go was Newport on the Levee. I was mesmerized by the cooks at Dewey’s throwing dough and serving you the best pizza. Between that and the aquarium, there really wasn’t much more a kid could ask for. As I grew, my visits to the Levee became less frequent.
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Oct. 10 – Oct. 16
The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
WLWT 5
Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront
CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Sgt....
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
eaglecountryonline.com
Investigation Ongoing Following Shooting on Waverly Drive in Florence
An 18-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds. (Florence, Ky.) – An 18-year-old from Florence is recovering after a shooting on Waverly Drive. Florence Police responded to the incident on Sunday around 10:36 p.m. Investigators say the victim was parked on Waverly Drive when an unknown subject opened his car door...
Fox 19
Igloos returning to NKY’s Braxton Brewing Co.
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A pandemic-era favorite is returning to Braxton Brewing Company. The Covington-based brewery debuted its rooftop IGLOOBAR experience with enclosed, heated igloos in 2020 to offer guests a reprieve from COVID and the cold. Necessity being the mother of invention, the igloos turned out to be a...
Fox 19
‘There is simply not enough money’ to maintain Forest Hills schools, superintendent says
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook paints a bleak picture of the district’s current finances in a statement and video released Wednesday morning. He will present further details at Wednesday evening’s school board meeting, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. “There is...
WLWT 5
CPD traffic blitz leads to hundreds of stops, penalties
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police’s two-week traffic blitz lead to hundreds of traffic stops and dozens of penalties. Police recently stepped up to traffic patrols to promote safe driving following several hit-and-runs around the area. "People running red lights, people driving aggressively, people driving too fast and we had...
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
linknky.com
Florence 18-year-old shot on Waverly Drive
On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Florence Police Department responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a report of a patient with several gun shot wounds. The victim was an 18-year-old male from Florence. The victim reported he was parked on Waverly Drive when an unknown subject opened his car door and...
linknky.com
Three candidates seek election in Campbell County School Board District 4 race
Three candidates seek one seat on the Campbell County School Board this November. Incumbent Peggy Schultz is seeking reelection, while Barbara Weber and Nicole Broomall are looking for their first term. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms. Elections occur every two years, and the number of school...
