Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Many Oahu residents first time tasting Chick-Fil-A
Four years after announcing it's expanding to Hawaii, Oahu’s first Chick-Fil-A is finally open. It's a moment many residents have been waiting for and they had to wait a little bit longer as the line stretched outside of the Ala Moana food court, and past Old Navy.
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
mauinow.com
Maui wedding business named finalist in Better Business Bureau Torch Awards
A White Orchid Wedding Inc. “WOW” has been named a finalist for the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards in the Ethics category. The Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P) serves more than 200 million consumers in its eight-state service area. The 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists list highlights businesses that are recognized as trustworthy community role models.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
LIST: Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care
LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
BEAT OF HAWAII
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
KITV.com
Texas De Brazil expanding to Hawaii with first location at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Texas De Brazil, a popular Brazilian steakhouse restaurant chain, has plans to expand to Hawaii with a new location in the works at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that the family-owned Texas-based restaurant chain, which has more than 50 locations, has filed a building...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Lawyer sues Romano’s Macaroni Grill over $2 ‘inflation fee’
HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Paia Fish Market & Le Crepe Café
Home to a wide variety of shops and eateries. Kailua Town is a thriving community, thanks to the many residents and local businesses that are passionate about keeping Kailua a safe, attractive, and healthy place to live and visit. Kailua Town is a unique shopping district with international styles, beachwear and more.
List of new tenants coming to Pearlridge Center
Today, there are nearly 250 tenants -- and counting!
Aloha Authentic – the vitality of Koa trees
In Hawaiian language, the word koa has multiple meanings, including brave, fearless, soldier and warrior.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Oahu home sales
Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:55 AM HST. |. By HNN...
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
Lawmaker questions legality of Aloha Stadium direction
What does the future of Aloha Stadium look like?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman joins Honolulu Liquor Commission amid discrimination lawsuit
Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”. The school came together to take a strong stance against bullying on Statewide Unity Day. Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the...
West Maui Hospital coming as Hawaii battles nursing shortage
A hospital in West Maui has been in the works for years, but we're three years past its targeted opening date, and construction of the facility has yet to begin.
HDOE names Hawaii teacher of the year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A veteran math and science teacher’s dedication to improving student learning earned him a prestigious honor today — being named the Hawaii State Teacher of the Year. One special teacher was selected by the Hawaii State Department of Education out of more than 12,500 educators to represent Hawaii. “The 2023 Hawaii state […]
I'm a Southerner who visited Hawaii for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me.
I honeymooned in Oahu and Kauai. I found the islands' food to be delicious but expensive, and I still prefer Alabama's beaches over the Hawaiian ones.
Comments / 0