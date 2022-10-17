ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

mauinow.com

Maui wedding business named finalist in Better Business Bureau Torch Awards

A White Orchid Wedding Inc. “WOW” has been named a finalist for the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards in the Ethics category. The Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P) serves more than 200 million consumers in its eight-state service area. The 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists list highlights businesses that are recognized as trustworthy community role models.
OREGON STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care

LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii's economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?

Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
HAWAII STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Lawyer sues Romano's Macaroni Grill over $2 'inflation fee'

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii's Kitchen: Paia Fish Market & Le Crepe Café

Home to a wide variety of shops and eateries. Kailua Town is a thriving community, thanks to the many residents and local businesses that are passionate about keeping Kailua a safe, attractive, and healthy place to live and visit. Kailua Town is a unique shopping district with international styles, beachwear and more.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Oahu home sales

Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:55 AM HST. |. By HNN...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

HDOE names Hawaii teacher of the year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A veteran math and science teacher’s dedication to improving student learning earned him a prestigious honor today — being named the Hawaii State Teacher of the Year. One special teacher was selected by the Hawaii State Department of Education out of more than 12,500 educators to represent Hawaii. “The 2023 Hawaii state […]
HAWAII STATE

