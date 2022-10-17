Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top Auburn football coaching candidate may have flown to Nebraska for meeting
There’s nothing that gets college football die-hards going like tracking the trajectory of private flights from areas of interest to others. Deion Sanders’ potential flight from Jackson, Mississippi to the Plains got many Tiger fans excited about the prospect of ‘Prime Time’ becoming the next Auburn football head coach.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Week 8 showdown at LSU
When No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0 overall, 3-0 in SEC play) aims to remain undefeated after its Week 8 showdown at LSU (5-2 overall, 3-1), it’s going to be doing so with plenty of drip. Ole Miss revealed the uniform combination for the clash against LSU and it’ll be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks sideline enthusiasm, says LSU is the 'most talented opponent' Ole Miss will have faced
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 7-0 on the season and ranked 7th in the country in this week’s AP poll. Moving to 8-0 on Saturday will be a challenge, however, as the Rebels head to LSU to take on the Tigers at Death Valley. Kiffin said Wednesday during...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Ole Miss
It’s going to be an exciting Saturday in Tiger Stadium as LSU welcomes the SEC West’s last undefeated team to town. Here to explain to us what exactly is happening at Ole Miss is Red Cup Rebellion’s One Man To Beat. This Q&A isn’t for X’s and O’s, it’s for having real fun.
An Auburn player's account of the arguments on the sideline against Ole Miss
ESPN made it sound like there was some drama on the Auburn sideline during the Ole Miss game.
Mississippi State football player dies
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) football player has died. MSU leaders identified the player as 19-year-old Samuel Westmoreland, of Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while […]
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial
Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
hailstate.com
Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
desotocountynews.com
Northwest’s McCann nabs NJCAA Goalkeeper of the Week Award
Hernando native climbing record books in career saves. Less than 24 hours after earning her first-ever MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week honor, Northwest sophomore Addy McCann has landed the same award on the national level. McCann was selected as the Division II Goalkeeper of the Week by the NJCAA, the...
desotocountynews.com
Chargers continue to lead First Four prep football teams
Southaven solidified its spot as the top high school football team in DeSoto County with this week’s DeSoto County News First Four. The Chargers kept the number one position after last Friday’s 27-0 shutout of Olive Branch in the annual Backyard Brawl. Southaven has now won seven straight games to start the season and play at Lewisburg this week.
desotocountynews.com
Hernando native McCann Earns MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week
Northwest sophomore goalkeeper Addy McCann has been a steady defensive force for the sixth-ranked Lady Rangers throughout the season. Her efforts were finally rewarded on Tuesday morning, as the MACCC announced McCann as the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week, the first conference award for the Hernando native. McCann only...
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
desotocountynews.com
Expo seeks to bridge a career gap for students
DeSoto County high school sophomores are spending some time this week learning about careers in a unique way. Called “Bridging the Gap – DeSoto County Career Expo,” students are taken to the Landers Center in Southaven where they are allowed to roam the floor, talking with businesses in career technical fields. But they’re not just talking. Students can jump inside a Northwest Community College semi trailer truck cab, get a feel for some machinery, and learn everything from what paramedics do to automotive sales, health sciences and insurance, all careers that don’t necessarily need a four-year college degree.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar
On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
Ole Miss community shaken after student dies in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. — Two Collierville men have been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run outside of Oxford City Hall. Oxford Police said that 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland have been charged in connection to the crime that left one Ole Miss student dead and another injured. Rokitka has...
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
wcbi.com
Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
ourmshome.com
One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi
The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
Comments / 0