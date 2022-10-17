DeSoto County high school sophomores are spending some time this week learning about careers in a unique way. Called “Bridging the Gap – DeSoto County Career Expo,” students are taken to the Landers Center in Southaven where they are allowed to roam the floor, talking with businesses in career technical fields. But they’re not just talking. Students can jump inside a Northwest Community College semi trailer truck cab, get a feel for some machinery, and learn everything from what paramedics do to automotive sales, health sciences and insurance, all careers that don’t necessarily need a four-year college degree.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO