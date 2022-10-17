Read full article on original website
Carol Ione Smith, 96, of Earlham
Funeral services for Carol Ione Smith 96, of Stuart, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Family will greet friends one hour prior, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Penn Center Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Elvin L Cave, 76, of Redfield
Visitation for Elvin L. Cave, 76 of Redfield, will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 26th the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial with military honors will be at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Susan Osburn, 70, of Panora
Funeral services for Susan Osburn, 70, of Panora, will be Monday, October 24th at 1 pm, at the Faith Bible Church in Panora. Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter at a later date. Visitation will be Monday at noon until the time of the service. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora is assisting the family. Survivors include: Husband, Jerry. Daughters, Heidi Willis of West Des Moines and Leah Spencer of Adel. 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Brother, Jace Gittings of Boone.
Iona Thornburg, 100, of Perry
Private graveside service for Iona Thornburg, 100 of Perry, will be held in the Peoples Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life held at a later date. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Jefferson Police Report October 19, 2022
7:54am: A traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Central St. resulted in April hose, of Jefferson, being issued a citation for “Excessive Speed”. 12:10pm: An Officer was called to Elm St. and Central St. for a property damage vehicle collision. A 2004 International Dump Truck, owned by Andrew Murphy of Jefferson and operated by Eden Murphy of Jefferson, had been stopped on Central St., facing west, at the intersection with Elm St. A 2018 Ford F150, owned and operated by David Clifton, of Jefferson, was stopped directly behind the Murphy vehicle. The Murphy vehicle began to back up, to make room for a semi tractor / trailer to turn onto Central St. from Elm St. The Murphy vehicle backed into the Clifton vehicle. The Clifton vehicle received an estimated $3,000 damages to the front of the vehicle. There was no visible damage to the Murphy Vehicle. Eden Murphy was issued a citation for “Unsafe Backing Upon Highway”.
Rams run at Shenandoah State Qualifying
It’s State Qualifying Meet day today for Class 2A cross-country programs in Iowa and Greene County makes the long trip to Iowa’s southwest corner for a meet in Shenandoah. The top three teams and top 15 individuals for girls and boys advance to the State Meet later this month north of Ft. Dodge at Lakeside Golf Course.
Beggars Nights Announced for Western Dallas County Communities
There are several Beggars Nights slated in Dallas County. On Friday, October 28th, the City of Perry will have its citywide Beggars Night from 6-8pm, following the Perry Chamber’s Spooktacular in the downtown area from 4-6pm and the Dallas County Hospital’s drive-thru event in the north parking lot from 5-6:30pm.
Noah Hinote qualifies for State Cross-Country
Greene County sophomore Noah Hinote qualified for the Oct. 28 Class 2A State Cross-Country Meet north of Ft. Dodge at Kennedy Park at 2:45 p.m. Hinote and the rest of the Rams ran on Thursday in a Class 2A Coed State Qualifying Meet held deep in southwest Iowa at Shenandoah. The top three teams for girls and boys and top 15 female and male runners all qualified for State. Hinote qualified by finishing in eleventh place in the boys’s five kilometers (3.1 miles) race in 17:33.26, a new record for the boys’ program since forming as Greene County in 2011.
Coach Duncan says Union has talent
It’s Greene County hosting Union (La Porte City) tomorrow night at Linduska Field in Jefferson in round one of the Class 2A Iowa high school football playoffs. Thirty-two of the 48 teams in 2A qualified for the postseason and first place teams from their district host a fourth place team from another district in round one. The Rams won District 8 while the Knights were fourth in District 4. Greene County is 7-1 and ranked number 7 in the 2A polls while Union is unranked at 2-6.
Ram coach surprised by pairing with Union
Greene County head football coach Caden Duncan was not expecting Union (La Porte City) to be the first round opponent for the first round of the Class 2A playoffs this Friday night at Linduska Field in Jefferson. But Union it is, as assigned by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The teams meet at Linduska Field in Jefferson at 7 p.m. with coverage at 6:15 p.m. on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com.
Rams start football playoffs tonight at home
Tonight marks the start of the Iowa high school football playoffs for the four smallest classes including 2A where Greene County is at home in Jefferson at Linduska Field with the Union (La Porte City) Knights. Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams are 7-1 overall champions of District 8 while Union is 2-6 and the fourth place team from District 4.
Driver Airlifted After Friday Crash In Ida Grove
One driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Ida County on Friday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred on Highway 59 in Ida Grove at approximately 12:07 p.m. Authorities say a 2021 Kia Seltos, driven by 35-year-old Alan Jonathan Kennedy of Ida Grove, was traveling southbound on the highway and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 1999 Ford F350, operated by 71-year-old Kenneth Ray Hurley of Odebolt. The Kennedy Kia hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck before colliding with a livestock trailer pulled by the Hurley vehicle. Kennedy was airlifted by MercyOne Air Med to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Ida County Sheriff’s Office and Ida County Emergency Medical Services assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
Jayette Cross Country Places 10th at Glenwood State Qualifying Meet
The Perry girls cross country team placed 10th out of 11 teams Wednesday in the Class 3A state qualifying meet held at Glenwood Lake State park in Southwest Iowa. ADM won the meet with 49 points and will compete for a team state title next weekend in Ft Dodge. Glenwood (64pts) and Harlan (76) will advance to state as well with their top 3 team performance. Perry finished with 285 points. The Jayettes were led by sophomore Taryn Nehring’s impressive 35th place showing, clocking a time of 22:10.24. Amy Diaz was 54th with 24:15.97, Mylah Meis 60th in 24:31.94 and Julie Maylum clocked in at 25:36.29.
ADM Cross Country to Race for State Spots Today
Adel=DeSoto-Minburn Tigers cross country will be aiming to find teams and runners advance to Fort Dodge by the end of the day, as both teams will be looking to put up a strong performance at Glenwood. The rest of the field for this race will include Atlantic, Clarke, Creston, Denison-...
ACGC Volleyball Starts Postseason Play Against Treynor
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball will start postseason play today against Treynor. The Lady Chargers will hit the road for the class 2a region 3 quarterfinal where they will take on the (27-8) Treynor Cardinals and the winner will play either Underwood or Kuemper Catholic. Head Coach Barb South says the chemistry between her team is peaking at the right time which is encouraging.
GCH Clinics Meet And Greet With New Provider
The Guthrie County Hospital and Clinics wants the public to meet their new provider. Doctor Austin Boeckman will have a meet and greet at the Guthrie County Clinic in Guthrie Center on Friday from 7:30-9:30am. Boekman is a Dr. of Osteopathic Medicine and went to medical school at Des Moines University and got his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa. It will be a come and go event with light refreshments and snacks served.
Several Kid Activities With No School on Monday in Greene County
With a no school day coming up for the Greene County School District, there are a few activities in Jefferson for kids to do. The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting laser tag at the Greene County Community Center on Monday. The second and third graders will be from 10-11:30am and the third and fourth graders are from 1:30-3pm with limited spots available. The cost to participate is $10 for community center members and $15 for non-members. Deadline to sign up is today.
ADM Volleyball Advances to Regional Final
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball was looking to advance in class 4A regional play on Thursday night, and they were able to do exactly that against the Boone Toreadors, as the Tigers were able to win three sets to none 25-10, 26-24, and 25-20. The Tigers were able to move to 19-9 while Boone concludes their season at 12-19.
Iowa House District 47 Candidates Square Off in Forum in Jefferson
The Jefferson Rotary Club is hosting a candidate forum tomorrow. The forum will highlight the two candidates running for the newly districted Iowa House 47 with Republican Carter Nordman and Democrat Gary Overla. The forum will take place in the Greene County Elementary cafeteria from 7-8pm with Rick Morain to be the moderator. The format of the event will include introductions from both candidates, then Morain will ask a few questions, before attendees get to ask their questions.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and two citations. Jeff Edeckar, 24, of Atlantic, was arrested October 16th for Public Intoxication. Asher Herrin, 30, of Carroll, was arrested October 16th for Theft 3rd Degree and Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested October 14th for Disorderly...
