Bucks County, PA

Hampton Times

Funding for student mental health

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) announced 14 school entities in his district will receive a combined $4,103,231 in state funds to support programs related to student mental health and school safety. Santarsiero has been advocating for this funding, in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise, to provide schools across the state with the resources necessary to keep children safe and prevent acts of violence in school.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Suicide prevention conference is Nov. 2

Lenape Valley Foundation is hosting a virtual suicide prevention conference on Wednesday, Nov. 2, via Zoom, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This half-day seminar, co-hosted by the Bucks County Suicide Prevention Task Force, aims to provide current information and best practices in suicide prevention. Renowned speakers will provide information and answer questions that will be beneficial to professionals, educators, first responders, counseling and nursing professionals, family members and the community.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

SCORE Bucks County announces October webinar

SCORE Bucks County, which provides small business mentoring and workshops, announced a free webinar this month:. “How Can the BCIDA Help Your Small Business Grow?” takes place Oct. 18. Presented by Thomas Lonergan, deputy executive director of the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority, this webinar introduces small businesses to the BCIDA and sheds light on various resources available to help small businesses grow. In this webinar, attendees will hear about: programs and resources available at the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority; upcoming state grants; and tax-exempt financing and other loan products available through the BCIDA.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

PECO investing in Bucks County

PECO announced that it’s executing a multi-million-dollar investment in Bucks County to help prevent customer outages, modernize the electric grid and reduce the impact of extreme weather on electric infrastructure through the remainder of 2022. During the next five years, PECO will invest approximately $6 billion across its electric...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bucks County Wine & Art Trail

Visit Bucks County has partnered with the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County to curate works of art for the Bucks County Wine & Art Trail. Wine and art lovers can now get a free mobile passport at VisitBucksCounty.com/WineandArtTrail. After checking in at three or more participating wineries along the Wine & Art Trail, participants receive a free set of limited edition Bucks County fine art notecards featuring works of art created at the wineries this past spring and summer. Participants will also be entered to win one of the outdoor art reproductions on display at the wineries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

High Heel Drag Race set for Oct. 30 in New Hope

Join New Hope Celebrates for its 18th annual High Heel Drag Race on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. on W. Mechanic St. in New Hope. A long-standing tradition and highlight of the fall season in New Hope, this year’s theme is “All That Glitters Are Ghouls – Bewitching beauties who sparkle, shine and know how to have a scary good time!”
NEW HOPE, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bucks Audubon Society announces events

Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, announced several events for the fall season. Oct. 19, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Help BCAS line the trails with jack-o-lanterns for its Haunted Trails event by carving a pumpkin. Guests will be provided with pizza, refreshments and carving utensils. All you need is yourself, some creativity and a pumpkin. Pumpkins will then go out on the trails. Come see your carved pumpkin during Haunted Trails on Oct. 22. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be pumpkin carving sessions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Select a time when you register for this free event. For more information, visit bcas.org/product/pumpkin-carving-night/.
NEW HOPE, PA
Bristol Times

Harvest Celebration is this weekend

The Bucks County Wine Trail is hosting its annual Harvest Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. In addition to sampling a variety of award-winning, locally-made wines, guests can taste freshly-prepared grape juices that have not yet fermented into wine. Below is a breakdown of what each winery has planned for the weekend:
Bensalem Times

Creation Fest

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 10 Chapel Road in New Hope, is kicking off its annual Creation Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8, with a blessing of the animals on the outdoor labyrinth, beginning at 11 a.m. Pet blessings will continue for the duration of the event. Other activities include a...
NEW HOPE, PA
Hampton Times

Cocktails at the Castle is Oct. 15

The Mercer Museum’s annual fall fundraiser Cocktails at the Castle is returning to Doylestown on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. to support the museum’s education programs, exhibitions and community initiatives. Guests will enjoy an evening on the grounds of the museum with specialties from Bucks...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Drought watch remains for Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties, including Bucks County, remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Times

