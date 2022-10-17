Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, announced several events for the fall season. Oct. 19, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Help BCAS line the trails with jack-o-lanterns for its Haunted Trails event by carving a pumpkin. Guests will be provided with pizza, refreshments and carving utensils. All you need is yourself, some creativity and a pumpkin. Pumpkins will then go out on the trails. Come see your carved pumpkin during Haunted Trails on Oct. 22. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be pumpkin carving sessions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Select a time when you register for this free event. For more information, visit bcas.org/product/pumpkin-carving-night/.

NEW HOPE, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO