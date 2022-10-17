Read full article on original website
Related
Funding for student mental health
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) announced 14 school entities in his district will receive a combined $4,103,231 in state funds to support programs related to student mental health and school safety. Santarsiero has been advocating for this funding, in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise, to provide schools across the state with the resources necessary to keep children safe and prevent acts of violence in school.
Suicide prevention conference is Nov. 2
Lenape Valley Foundation is hosting a virtual suicide prevention conference on Wednesday, Nov. 2, via Zoom, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This half-day seminar, co-hosted by the Bucks County Suicide Prevention Task Force, aims to provide current information and best practices in suicide prevention. Renowned speakers will provide information and answer questions that will be beneficial to professionals, educators, first responders, counseling and nursing professionals, family members and the community.
SCORE Bucks County announces October webinar
SCORE Bucks County, which provides small business mentoring and workshops, announced a free webinar this month:. “How Can the BCIDA Help Your Small Business Grow?” takes place Oct. 18. Presented by Thomas Lonergan, deputy executive director of the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority, this webinar introduces small businesses to the BCIDA and sheds light on various resources available to help small businesses grow. In this webinar, attendees will hear about: programs and resources available at the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority; upcoming state grants; and tax-exempt financing and other loan products available through the BCIDA.
TMA Bucks offers commuters fall driving safety tips
The fall season has officially arrived in Bucks County and TMA Bucks is reminding commuters to be prepared as wet leaves, fog, sun glare and even frost are a few driving hazards they will likely encounter the next several weeks. As leaves begin to drop from the trees and hit...
Bucks County represented at White House during ‘Communities in Action’
Bucks County was recently represented at the White House during a special event entitled “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania.” The purpose was to highlight the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act — which delivered financial relief to individuals and businesses nationwide — on the state.
PECO investing in Bucks County
PECO announced that it’s executing a multi-million-dollar investment in Bucks County to help prevent customer outages, modernize the electric grid and reduce the impact of extreme weather on electric infrastructure through the remainder of 2022. During the next five years, PECO will invest approximately $6 billion across its electric...
Bucks County Wine & Art Trail
Visit Bucks County has partnered with the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County to curate works of art for the Bucks County Wine & Art Trail. Wine and art lovers can now get a free mobile passport at VisitBucksCounty.com/WineandArtTrail. After checking in at three or more participating wineries along the Wine & Art Trail, participants receive a free set of limited edition Bucks County fine art notecards featuring works of art created at the wineries this past spring and summer. Participants will also be entered to win one of the outdoor art reproductions on display at the wineries.
High Heel Drag Race set for Oct. 30 in New Hope
Join New Hope Celebrates for its 18th annual High Heel Drag Race on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. on W. Mechanic St. in New Hope. A long-standing tradition and highlight of the fall season in New Hope, this year’s theme is “All That Glitters Are Ghouls – Bewitching beauties who sparkle, shine and know how to have a scary good time!”
Bucks Audubon Society announces events
Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, announced several events for the fall season. Oct. 19, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Help BCAS line the trails with jack-o-lanterns for its Haunted Trails event by carving a pumpkin. Guests will be provided with pizza, refreshments and carving utensils. All you need is yourself, some creativity and a pumpkin. Pumpkins will then go out on the trails. Come see your carved pumpkin during Haunted Trails on Oct. 22. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be pumpkin carving sessions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Select a time when you register for this free event. For more information, visit bcas.org/product/pumpkin-carving-night/.
Harvest Celebration is this weekend
The Bucks County Wine Trail is hosting its annual Harvest Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. In addition to sampling a variety of award-winning, locally-made wines, guests can taste freshly-prepared grape juices that have not yet fermented into wine. Below is a breakdown of what each winery has planned for the weekend:
Creation Fest
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 10 Chapel Road in New Hope, is kicking off its annual Creation Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8, with a blessing of the animals on the outdoor labyrinth, beginning at 11 a.m. Pet blessings will continue for the duration of the event. Other activities include a...
Cocktails at the Castle is Oct. 15
The Mercer Museum’s annual fall fundraiser Cocktails at the Castle is returning to Doylestown on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. to support the museum’s education programs, exhibitions and community initiatives. Guests will enjoy an evening on the grounds of the museum with specialties from Bucks...
Drought watch remains for Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties, including Bucks County, remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to...
Bensalem Times
Bensalem, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Bensalem, PAhttps://lowerbuckstimes.com/
Comments / 0