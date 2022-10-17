ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 College Football Coach Seats Reportedly Getting Warmer

One college football reporter believes two prominent head coaches are on thin ice. Providing a temperature check at the season's halfway mark, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman identified Bryan Harsin's hot seat as "scalding" and Scott Satterfield's status as "pretty hot." Feldman called it a "long shot" that Harsin will remain...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Joey Galloway Ranks College Football's Top 6 Teams

The college football world continues to shake up the nation's top tier of title contenders. On Tuesday night, ESPN's College GameDay crew each revealed their top-six rankings around the season's midway mark. Joey Galloway, like Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit, gave Ohio State his No. 1 designation. "We may not...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football

Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Believes 3 Teams Can Finish Undefeated

The college football season is seven weeks old, but there's still plenty more football to play. With the schedule starting to wind down the an emphasis being placed on the college football playoff, it's time to look at ESPN's Football Power Index. The FPI is a computer-based model that makes projections for every college football team.
GEORGIA STATE
College Football News

Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
LOUISVILLE, KY
numberfire.com

College Football Single-Game Daily Fantasy Helper: Wednesday 10/19/22 (Georgia State at Appalachian State)

The college football regular season rolls into Week 8 on Wednesday as the Georgia State Panthers square off with the Appalachian State Mountaineers. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy