WDAM-TV
Oak Grove gears up for unbeaten Brandon
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Brandon High School is just as lethal when it beat Oak Grove to claim the 2021 Class 6A South State Championship. The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 Region 3-6A) returned nearly everybody on offense, including the two-headed monster at running back Jarvis Durr and Nate Blount who have combined for 1,297 yards rushing.
Daily Mississippian
“Never failed to be a light in all of our lives”: Walker Fielder remembered by friends
On Sunday, Oct. 16, in the early hours between midnight and morning, Ole Miss students Walker Fielder, 21, and Blanche Williamson, 20, were victims of a hit and run in the parking lot behind City Hall. Both victims were rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi, where Fielder succumbed to his injuries. Williamson was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn., where she continues to be treated.
Vicksburg Post
PHOTO GALLERY: American Heritage lands at LeTourneau due to low river levels
Low water levels in the lower Mississippi River have forced American Cruise Lines to get creative upon arrival at its stops in Vicksburg. The American Heritage cruise boat was spotted Thursday morning docking south of town at LeTourneau, 12 miles from its usual docking point at the downtown riverfront. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center reported that the Mississippi River at Vicksburg was observed at 0.75 feet.
Maxwell talks “The Night Tour” stop in Mississippi this Saturday
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Soul singer and songwriter Maxwell is performing at the Brandon Amphitheater this Saturday. He sat down with WJTV 12 News to talk about “The Night Tour”, Pretty Wings, and more! Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. The owners had been planning to build a new restaurant for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the […]
Madison County Journal
Flora’s Brown tapped for Madison branch
Southern Bancorp Community Partners (SBCP), a 501(c)(3) loan fund and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced the hiring of Ralph Brown of Flora as its new Chief Lending Officer. SBCP is the nonprofit arm of Southern Bancorp, Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest CDFIs. “I am...
Chipotle coming to Madison in 2023
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to open in Madison next summer. The Madison County Journal reported the restaurant will be located on Grandview Boulevard. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the site plan during a meeting on Tuesday. The company plans to have permits and break ground toward the end […]
WLBT
Major water line leak leads to several schools in Jackson canceling afterschool activities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major leak has caused several Jackson Public Schools to cancel afterschool activities. The school district says the leak is on a 20-inch water line located on McDowell Road. As a result, some schools are experiencing low water pressure. Schools Impacted:. Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street.
prentissheadlight.com
Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion
Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis
Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
thisismysouth.com
O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit
O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
Greyhound searching for new Jackson location
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
WLBT
Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets
A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery. One ticket was worth...
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
WLBT
Zundo Ramen Bar slated to open in Fondren in the next 60 to 80 days, owner says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From buffets to Japanese steak houses, Kam Ngai has opened multiple Asian restaurants across the metro area. Now, he and a friend are trying their hands at a new venture, a ramen bar in Fondren. Zundo Ramen & Donburi is expected to open its doors at...
Crews work to repair ‘major’ water leak in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders reported a major water leak in South Jackson on Tuesday. They said crews are working to make repairs to the leak on a 20-inch water line on McDowell Road near the Henley Young Juvenile Justice Center. According to leaders, the leak is impacting water pressure in parts of South Jackson.
theclintoncourier.net
Planned MC development gets a name
Ever since the project was announced, people in Clinton haven’t been quite sure what to call the major business development that’ll be located near Mississippi College between Highway 80 and I-20. The university owns much of the property, so some have referred to it as “the MC Project.” And with it being situated between those two major roadways, it’s also been called the “80/20 Project.”
Jackson neighbors suffering from multiple water main breaks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday marked day four of no water for residents on Maple Street in Jackson after a water main break this weekend. Multiple areas in the city have been affected by water main issues this week. On Wednesday, Hinds County Supervisor David Archie delivered water to residents on Maple Street. He said […]
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
