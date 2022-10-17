ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Community turns out for West End cancer walk

More than 150 members of the community joined in the 19th Annual West End Pink Light Walk at Chestnuthill Township Park on Tuesday night. Kathie Maltez, who has been leading the efforts for several years, said, “I am just the organizer and it really takes an army of volunteers to have a successful event.”
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

LEHIGHTON NEWS: Oct. 19, 2022

Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 South 3rd St., Lehighton, starts at 9:30 a.m. . Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Included in this time is Service of Healing and Blessing of Prayer Shawls. Masks are no longer required, however, if you are not fully vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth for your own protection and safety. Coffeehouse fellowship follows the worship service in Luther Hall. The Rev. Nancy L. Moore presides.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Walnutport celebrates its heritage with annual festival

Residents of and visitors to Walnutport enjoyed a nice autumn Sunday at the Walnutport Canal Association Festival. “This is our 43rd year holding this festival,” Jeanne Boehrer, festival event coordinator, said. “This year we have 45 crafters, 14 food groups, the Lehigh County and Luzerne County Seeing Eye Puppy Club, an old-fashioned calliope. There is fun and entertainment here for everyone.”
WALNUTPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Friends helping Friends fundraiser at Boscov's

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Boscov's is packed today because this isn't your average Wednesday at the department store; it's Friends Helping Friends Day. "Oh, it's good," said shopper BJ Cameron of Kingston. "It's a lot of sales. A lot of beautiful clothes. Yeah, they really brought all the nice stuff out for us, which is good."
KINGSTON, PA
Times News

Smaller Andreas parade kicks off

The theme for the 71st annual Halloween Parade in Andreas should be “The Show Must Go On.”. The parade was almost canceled after it was determined they needed a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Then earlier in the day Wednesday, all schools in the Tamaqua School District were put on lockdown due to a threat to the schools.
ANDREAS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? October 21-23

What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times News

Palmerton seeks grants to upgrade kitchen

Palmerton Area School District announced Tuesday it applied for two food service grants that, if successful, would fund two new pieces of equipment for its kitchens. Business Manager Ryan Kish said the applications, submitted last week, are for a new roll-through refrigerator at Parkside Education Center and a new oven at S.S. Palmer Elementary.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Medicare open enrollment programs

The Carbon County Area Agency on Aging PA MEDI program will hold its Annual Medicare Open Enrollment sessions on the following dates and times:. • Lehighton Senior Center, 243 S. Eighth St., Lehighton, will have sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28 and Dec. 5.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Food distribution is Sat. in Weatherly

Weatherly’s Shepherd House food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church in Weatherly. Use the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you need food before Saturday, call Charles Hettler at 570-427-8981 and leave your name and phone number. He will...
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

Northern Lehigh 2022 homecoming festivities

Northern Lehigh High School’s 2022 homecoming court, from left, are Danielle Dougherty, Caitlin Kirk, Zoe Hathaway, Kendall Snyder, Jordyn Hemingway, Aicha Salih, Kaylee Wilk and Bianca Carrion. Back, from left, Bryce LoPinto, Seth Adams, Izaiah Ramos, Austin Smyth, A.J. Jimenez, John Abidelli, Nick Frame and Ethan Karpowich. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Fire police unavailable for D & L race

The Walnutport mayor said that because of a conflict the borough will not be able to provide fire police for the Nov. 6 D & L half marathon. The 13.1 mile race along the Lehigh River crosses borough streets. In August, borough council granted permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to...
WALNUTPORT, PA
Times News

Fitness program offered for adults 40 and older

Penn State Extension is offering a group-based strength training program for adults 40 and older. The program’s goal is to improve the ability to perform daily activities with ease. The eight-week course is from 11 a.m. to noon every Monday and Wednesday, starting Nov. 2 at the Penn State...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Consolidating and closing schools in Scranton

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Topics in this Talkback 16 include praise for the morning crew, a long-lost brother, and some grievances with recent Talkback calls. Fire, we begin with the debate over the possible consolidation of schools in the Scranton School District. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County

MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Official clarifies voting in Carbon

Carbon County’s election director is warning people of a mailer that recommends early in-person voting. Lisa Dart said her office received the mailer from a voter who came to the bureau asking about the letter. According to the letter, which was sent by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, voters have...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy