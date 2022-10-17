Read full article on original website
Times News
Community turns out for West End cancer walk
More than 150 members of the community joined in the 19th Annual West End Pink Light Walk at Chestnuthill Township Park on Tuesday night. Kathie Maltez, who has been leading the efforts for several years, said, “I am just the organizer and it really takes an army of volunteers to have a successful event.”
Times News
LEHIGHTON NEWS: Oct. 19, 2022
Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 South 3rd St., Lehighton, starts at 9:30 a.m. . Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Included in this time is Service of Healing and Blessing of Prayer Shawls. Masks are no longer required, however, if you are not fully vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth for your own protection and safety. Coffeehouse fellowship follows the worship service in Luther Hall. The Rev. Nancy L. Moore presides.
Times News
Walnutport celebrates its heritage with annual festival
Residents of and visitors to Walnutport enjoyed a nice autumn Sunday at the Walnutport Canal Association Festival. “This is our 43rd year holding this festival,” Jeanne Boehrer, festival event coordinator, said. “This year we have 45 crafters, 14 food groups, the Lehigh County and Luzerne County Seeing Eye Puppy Club, an old-fashioned calliope. There is fun and entertainment here for everyone.”
Friends helping Friends fundraiser at Boscov's
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Boscov's is packed today because this isn't your average Wednesday at the department store; it's Friends Helping Friends Day. "Oh, it's good," said shopper BJ Cameron of Kingston. "It's a lot of sales. A lot of beautiful clothes. Yeah, they really brought all the nice stuff out for us, which is good."
Times News
Smaller Andreas parade kicks off
The theme for the 71st annual Halloween Parade in Andreas should be “The Show Must Go On.”. The parade was almost canceled after it was determined they needed a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Then earlier in the day Wednesday, all schools in the Tamaqua School District were put on lockdown due to a threat to the schools.
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
WOLF
Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
Times News
Palmerton seeks grants to upgrade kitchen
Palmerton Area School District announced Tuesday it applied for two food service grants that, if successful, would fund two new pieces of equipment for its kitchens. Business Manager Ryan Kish said the applications, submitted last week, are for a new roll-through refrigerator at Parkside Education Center and a new oven at S.S. Palmer Elementary.
Times News
Medicare open enrollment programs
The Carbon County Area Agency on Aging PA MEDI program will hold its Annual Medicare Open Enrollment sessions on the following dates and times:. • Lehighton Senior Center, 243 S. Eighth St., Lehighton, will have sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28 and Dec. 5.
Holley Ross Pottery to close at the end of October
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — For more than three decades, Christine Piazzi has been decorating this showroom and greeting customers who walk through the doors here at Holley Ross Pottery in Greene Township. She started at the shop when she was just 14 years old. "This has been a kind...
Times News
Food distribution is Sat. in Weatherly
Weatherly’s Shepherd House food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church in Weatherly. Use the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you need food before Saturday, call Charles Hettler at 570-427-8981 and leave your name and phone number. He will...
Times News
Northern Lehigh 2022 homecoming festivities
Northern Lehigh High School’s 2022 homecoming court, from left, are Danielle Dougherty, Caitlin Kirk, Zoe Hathaway, Kendall Snyder, Jordyn Hemingway, Aicha Salih, Kaylee Wilk and Bianca Carrion. Back, from left, Bryce LoPinto, Seth Adams, Izaiah Ramos, Austin Smyth, A.J. Jimenez, John Abidelli, Nick Frame and Ethan Karpowich. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Fire police unavailable for D & L race
The Walnutport mayor said that because of a conflict the borough will not be able to provide fire police for the Nov. 6 D & L half marathon. The 13.1 mile race along the Lehigh River crosses borough streets. In August, borough council granted permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to...
Times News
Fitness program offered for adults 40 and older
Penn State Extension is offering a group-based strength training program for adults 40 and older. The program’s goal is to improve the ability to perform daily activities with ease. The eight-week course is from 11 a.m. to noon every Monday and Wednesday, starting Nov. 2 at the Penn State...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Consolidating and closing schools in Scranton
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Topics in this Talkback 16 include praise for the morning crew, a long-lost brother, and some grievances with recent Talkback calls. Fire, we begin with the debate over the possible consolidation of schools in the Scranton School District. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
WNEP-TV 16
Spooky scavenger hunt coming to Lackawanna County
Historians in Lackawanna County are hosting a spooky scavenger hunt through local cemeteries. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington has the hair-raising report.
Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County
MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
Times News
Official clarifies voting in Carbon
Carbon County’s election director is warning people of a mailer that recommends early in-person voting. Lisa Dart said her office received the mailer from a voter who came to the bureau asking about the letter. According to the letter, which was sent by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, voters have...
