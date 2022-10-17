Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 South 3rd St., Lehighton, starts at 9:30 a.m. . Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Included in this time is Service of Healing and Blessing of Prayer Shawls. Masks are no longer required, however, if you are not fully vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth for your own protection and safety. Coffeehouse fellowship follows the worship service in Luther Hall. The Rev. Nancy L. Moore presides.

