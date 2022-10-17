Read full article on original website
Injured Person ID’D in Thursday Morning Crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the identities of the people involved in a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester Thursday. The crash was reported around 9:45 AM after an SUV and a car collided on the southbound lanes of the highway...
Preliminary Report Issued on Highway 52 Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released preliminary information concerning a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester this morning. The crash was reported around 9:45 AM after an SUV and a car collided on the southbound lanes of the highway just south...
KIMT
Two vehicles crashed on Highway 52 in Rochester Thursday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided Thursday morning on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:46 am south of Elton Hills Drive. One vehicle was a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by a 29-year-old Rochester female with a 9-year-old male passenger. The...
Crash Snarls Hwy. 52 Traffic in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Toyota Cruiser snarled traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Thursday morning. Authorities are still gathering information, however preliminary police reports indicate the vehicle was traveling south when it crashed near the 19th St. Northwest exit. Two occupants in the vehicle complained of pain, according to a Rochester Police Department Spokesperson.
More Median Work Planned Friday For Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- More median work is planned for Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron Friday. A closure is planned for the mid-morning in the median of the Hwy. 14 and Olmsted County Rd. 3 intersection. Crews are set to paint stripes and yield lines. MnDOT is also planning...
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
fox9.com
Rochester man who lit St. Paul fires during 2020 unrest sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Rochester man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for setting fire to three buildings in St. Paul during unrest following the murder of George Floyd, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Jose Angel Felan Jr., 36, to 78 months in...
Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
KAAL-TV
Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Wednesday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
KIMT
Family Service Rochester Phone Outage
Rochester, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is experiencing a phone outage. It says it's worried that its clients clients are currently unable to contact them by either phone or email. Many of its older clients with disabilities depend upon Family Service Rochester for food and transportation services. If you're having...
Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
$16,000 in Cords Stolen from Stewartville Area Construction Site
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of over $16,000 worth of electrical cords from a construction site west of Stewartville. Captain James Schueller said deputies were called to the site in the 2,000 block of County Rd. 6 Southwest twice in...
Rochester’s Haunted Forest Is Full of Creatures of the Night
Halloween is just around the corner and one of the most popular events for families in Rochester, Minnesota happens with some spooky(ish) characters that are waiting in the shadows. Don't worry though, these are nice creatures that mean no harm. (cue scary laugh) ...just kidding. Hooved, webbed, and eight-legged creatures...
KIMT
Accidental shooting injures 70-year-old man in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 70-year-old man was injured Monday night during an accidental shooting. First responders were called at 9:16 p.m. for a medical call to the 5000 block of 80th Ave. SE in Salem Township and found a man with an entry and exit wound in his leg.
Police Searching For Owatonna-Area Girl
OWATONNA (WJON News) - Authorities have more information on a missing girl from the Owatonna area. Officials are asking for help locating Alexa Moreno-Lopez, who has been missing since September. Police believe the 15-year-old Moreno-Lopez may be living in the Wilmar area with Carlos Castillo-Torrez, an adult male relative. Authorities...
steeledodgenews.com
‘I knew I needed help’
Some things Owatonna firefighter Jason Karsten has seen have settled deep inside his heart. During last week’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year celebration, held at the Owatonna Eagles Club, Karsten talked about his most memorable call, the rescue of three women whose vehicle had landed in water. Wearing a wet suit in the freezing cold, he got into the water to free the last victim from behind the steering wheel.
