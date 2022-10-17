ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

The Local Sports Broadcast Is About to Be Very Different

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzMp5_0icUVWAq00

Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord-cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady.

National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades.

But it's viewers at the local level who are seeing the most upheaval.

Altitude Sports, which carries games for the NBA's Denver Nuggets, NHL's Colorado Avalanche and MLS' Colorado Rapids, was in negotiations with Comcast and DirecTV for a new carrier deal in 2019.

Whether it was simply a negotiating tactic or the god's honest truth, when Comcast CMCSA said that more than 95% of their customers watched less than the equivalent of one game per week, it was an eye-opener.

Negotiation tactic or not, Comcast bowed out of its deal with Altitude. Now the channel is available on DirecTV Stream, along with upstarts like fuboTV, Hulu (DIS) , Philo, Sling TV, and Youtube (GOOGL) .

Sports is still the biggest thing going in television, so even if some carriers decide to bow out, broadcasters know that there is an audience for their product.

The NBA's Los Angeles Clippers are looking to change the broadcast landscape by cutting out the middle man and offering a direct-to-consumer product that could revolutionize the space.

Steve Ballmer Has a New Vision

With the return of All-Star Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers believe they have what it takes to get to the NBA Finals.

For fans of the team who want to watch their journey, the team is launching ClipperVision, a DTC streaming platform that will stream more than 70 games live this season.

“I have wanted to create a product like ClipperVision since the day I came to the Clippers. Years of effort, hard work and development have led up to its launch,” said Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft (MSFT) .

The service will come with a bunch of goodies for fans that will give them access to a library of Clippers content as well as exclusive content from "some of Clipper Nation's biggest personalities."

ClipperVision will cost $200 for the entire season. The team says that this means it costs less than $1 a day for access, with a temporary half-off sale that expires on October 20.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the team announced that it extended their local broadcast partnership with Sinclair Broadcasting's (SBGI) Bally Sports SoCal.

The Clippers have a multi-faceted approach to giving its fans access to the team.

In September, the team announced that it was returning to free, over-the-air television through a partnership with local television station KTLA 5.

The Sports Media Landscape Is Changing

In August Comcast announced that it was selling its majority stake in NBC Sports Washington, home of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals, to the teams' owner Ted Leonsis and his own Monumental Sports Network.

NBC Sports will continue to produce the broadcast through the next 18 months before ceding control to Monumental.

“Comcast NBCUniversal has built a strong regional sports network in NBC Sports Washington. We look forward to further enhancing and innovating on the already best-in-class experience that our fanbase enjoys of watching live sports, for years to come," said Zach Leonsis, president of media and new enterprises for Monumental.

What's the reason for the move?

In its most recent quarter, Comcast reported a 1.3% decline in year-over-year advertising revenue which the company said was due to fewer sports offerings.

However, excluding Peacock Media, which the company is still trying to build up, Media EBITDA rose nearly 4% thanks to decreases in sports costs.

As the media landscape changes, the new Clippers DTC product could become the new norm.

Meanwhile, on the national scale, the NBA is in midst of renegotiating its television rights deals as the current $24 billion agreement expires in 2025.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

NBA's Kevin Durant Joins Sports-Star Rush to Pickleball Ownership

And that hasn’t escaped the eyes of superstar athletes in traditional sports, who are rapidly purchasing teams in Major League Pickleball. Earlier this month, the football legend Tom Brady and tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters took the plunge. In September, it was the basketball icon LeBron James. Record-breaking...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
BOSTON, MA
Sourcing Journal

Nike Plots Sneaker Bot Beatdown

Nike is targeting resellers and users of automated bots that scoop up new sneaker drops and leaving consumers out in the cold. The Oregon giant added new terms for U.S. online sales this month to prevent resellers from purchasing its products and reselling them on the secondary market using automated technology or software. Nike’s amended Agreement Services page specifically states a “no purchase for resale” policy. “If Nike determines that a purchase or order is intended for resale, Nike reserves the right, in its sole discretion, and as it relates to such purchase or order, to (1) suspend the application of any NIKE...
OREGON STATE
Sportico

OneTeam Lays Off 10% of Staff Amid Exec Reorganization

OneTeam Partners, which represents the commercial interests of more than 10,000 athletes, is realigning its executives and centralizing its business units under a plan approved at a board meeting yesterday. The changes include 10% of the 60-person company losing their jobs, according to multiple people who were not authorized to speak publicly about the moves. The layoffs targeted the sales staff, as the company focuses on its core licensing business. Eric Winston, former president of the NFL Players Association and a former NFL player, will have expanded oversight of OneTeam’s group licensing business, including consumer products and college NIL. In addition,...
markerzone.com

BRUINS' DEFENSEMAN STILL WAITING ON U.S. VISA DELAYS

Anton Strålman has yet to play a game for the Boston Bruins on U.S. soil, as he patiently waits for the necessary filings on his work visa. The 931-game NHL veteran cannot play stateside, however, he was able to make his Bruins' debut in the Canadian capital Tuesday night in the team's 7-5 defeat to the Ottawa Senators.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Arango boots LAFC into Western final in 3-2 win over Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango was able to keep Los Angeles Football Club’s dream of a first MLS championship alive and end rival LA Galaxy’s season in one shot. Arango scored on a rebound in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as LAFC advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over the Galaxy in the latest dramatic edition of the rivalry known as El Trafico. “An exciting match and a little advertisement for MLS. Lots of goals, exciting football, passion, two teams giving everything they have,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “It took our very best to beat them. Our performance and aggression in the second half gave us the edge.” Kellyn Acosta directed a corner kick toward the middle of the box. Denis Bouanga, who scored twice, fired a shot that Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond saved, but Arango was there to pounce on the loose ball and scored in the 93rd minute.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy