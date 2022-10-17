Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
Eighty-nine calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 1:04 pm, Call from a care facility in the 1300 block of Monroe for a resident not returning from an appointment in the 1100 block of N. Washington Street. Officers eventually located the person in the 2400 block of Country Club Drive.
kchi.com
Ludlow Man Booked On FTA Warrants
A Ludlow resident, 29-year-old Tyler Gene Harper, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on several Failure to Appear warrants and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged passing bad checks, non-support, driving while revoked, and a seatbelt violation. Total bond is set at $25,110.
kchi.com
Iowa Man Arrested On 2019 Warrant
An Ankeney, IA man was arrested Thursday evening by State Troopers in Daviess County. 58-year-old Christopher L Doubleday was arrested just before 6:00 pm for alleged speeding and on a 2019 warrant for speeding. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of $100 cash bond.
kchi.com
Resurfacing Postponed
A resurfacing project in Putnam and Sullivan counties, which was scheduled to begin Monday has been postponed due to weather. A new starting date for the project has not yet been determined. When work begins, the contractor plans to have two crews working at the same time for the remainder...
kchi.com
Human Trafficking Conference
Human Trafficking was the topic of discussion as representatives from Homeland Security, the Midwest Cybercrimes Unit, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, and the Livingston County Health Center gathered to share information with the community. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says Human Trafficking affects the lives of someone you know.
kchi.com
Trenton Council Agenda
Two ordinances will be considered by the Trenton City Council at their meeting Monday. The Council session begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall and is also available via zoom. An ordinance will be presented for a grant agreement for a drainage study at the Trenton Airport. An ordinance...
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II Personnel Items
Hiring and resignation of support staff for the Chillicothe R-II School District were approved by the School Board this week. Shanda Feeney – CES Food Service – switched from Sub to Full time. Dennis Williams – Bus Driver – Sub. Matthew Callen – Head Girls Wrestling...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Volleyball Advances To District Semifinals
Chillicothe Volleyball won on Thursday night in Savannah against the Savages in the 1st round of district play. This was the Lady Hornets’ 1st win in District play since 2016. CHS won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-20. Savannah responded by winning set three 25-18, but the Lady...
kchi.com
Hunter Education Class In Cowgill
A Free Hunter Education Class will be available in Cowgill on November 3rd. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free upcoming hunter education skills sessions. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. The session will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills.
Comments / 0