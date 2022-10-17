ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

_Samuel_
3d ago

As a retired MSG (Army) whose spent time on multiple joint bases, I can say the Army Non Commissioned Officers board is a joke. Other services test the members job knowledge as well as basic service knowledge. Promotion through E6 in the army is pretty much a gimmee if you can memorize basic Army knowledge questions. The only thing holding soldiers back is the backlog of schooling, or plain old laziness. "Conditional" promotion made it possible for a soldier to make E7 in 7 yrs. These early promotions were/are part of the problem with some of the toxic leadership. As a 1SG, sometimes I felt the urge to wipe my E7's noses for them after hearing their sniffling about their workload. They simply didn't have the maturity or the capability of time management of someone who had actually spent some time coming up the ranks. Faster promotion is the only way they can keep soldiers interested in making a career out of military service. .

Bobby Burns
3d ago

aka we don't have enough new qualified people to fill spots so we have to temporarily fill them to fake the stats for the next year's budget

Chuck
3d ago

Perhaps because there’s no one left… recruitment at an all time low, morale in the toilet, and pentagon leaders such as White Rage Milley and AA Big Lloyd focused on woke transgendered training and renaming Army bases. Meanwhile, Communist China continues its pursuit of world domination.

