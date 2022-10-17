Read full article on original website
#SoccerSchool — Alabama Crimson Tide claim No. 1 national ranking en route to SEC West crown
Early in the season it became apparent that the University of Alabama women’s soccer program had turned the corner after several years of respectable output. After a 2-1 start that saw ‘Bama begin play in the Sunshine State, Alabama came home for a critical game against No. 18 Clemson. To the surprise of many, ‘Bama won that game handily, pitching a 3-0 shootout. With some momentum on their side, the 3-1 Tide began a critical three-game road trip through the entire state of Utah, where they would face the Utes, Utah Valley, and No. 6 BYU. Riding a hot hand, the Tide easily dispatched Valley, tied the Utes in a defensive draw, and beat the Cougars — all on the road.
Jumbo Package: Nick Saban addresses team psyche ahead of Mississippi State
Happy Friday, everyone. Alabama has had almost a week to digest its loss to Tennessee, and tomorrow will host Mississippi State. Your previews:. Mississippi State has been too erratic away from home to trust on the road against an angry Alabama team. Though 5-2, the Bulldogs’ two losses are both on the road by double-digits against SEC foes. Even if the Bulldogs find some of the apparent holes in Alabama’s secondary, they won’t be able to keep up with Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who played incredibly in his return from a shoulder injury last week. Nick Saban has outscored Mike Leach 79-7 in their two meetings as division foes, and he clearly has a read on how to handle Leach’s attack. Prediction: Alabama (-21)
GET LOUD! Recruiting Visitors for Alabama-Mississippi State
The October 22 game against Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa will have a few prospects in the Bryant-Denny Stadium. 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs from Concord, NC, ranked #95 overall in 247’s composite. 247 alone ranks him No. 37. On3.com has him at No. 23. It is unclear why his composite is lower. He will be on OV To T-town this weekend. He plans to announce his decision on November 25 between Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia with UNC, Michigan, and Ohio State also making his final six.
Alabama at Mississippi State Preview: When the Crimson Tide has the ball
Just like their offense, the Mississippi State defense has slowly improved from not good, to average, to above average in their 3 seasons under Mike Leach. Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett is still a young, up and coming DC with the Bulldogs being his first P5 job. He runs a 3-3-5 scheme that is intent on limiting damage, and allowing the opposing offense as many underneath plays as they want. It’s a schematic gamble that assumes, eventually, a college QB is going to mess up.
Jumbo Package: Gump Day!
Well, for all the handwringing around Alabama’s demise (and trust me, there’s a lot), at least one publication still thinks the Tide has the best defense in the country. Alabama fans may not like to hear it, but gone are the days of defense. Even the very best defenses can and will get shredded by good offenses. It’s the way of the sport now, and it won’t change any time soon.
