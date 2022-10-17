Happy Friday, everyone. Alabama has had almost a week to digest its loss to Tennessee, and tomorrow will host Mississippi State. Your previews:. Mississippi State has been too erratic away from home to trust on the road against an angry Alabama team. Though 5-2, the Bulldogs’ two losses are both on the road by double-digits against SEC foes. Even if the Bulldogs find some of the apparent holes in Alabama’s secondary, they won’t be able to keep up with Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who played incredibly in his return from a shoulder injury last week. Nick Saban has outscored Mike Leach 79-7 in their two meetings as division foes, and he clearly has a read on how to handle Leach’s attack. Prediction: Alabama (-21)

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO