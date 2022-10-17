Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s Your Chance at a Home and 40 Acres in Pittsburg, Texas
Having a beautiful home sitting on 40 acres of land isn’t just something in a song, for most of us that would be a dream come true. But as I was looking around real estate listings currently available in East Texas I found that exact listing for a piece of property currently for sale in Pittsburg, Texas. While this home and property would be a dream come true, it’s going to cost you $2,995,000 to make it a reality.
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park
A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
Three of the Best Hikes in Texas with INSANE Views [VIDEO]
We have found three of the best hikes in Texas for those who love GREAT views. It's funny when I talk to people from other parts of the country that have it in their mind that Texas is just one, huge, flatland of tumbleweeds and people on horseback. We Texans...
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Marshall, TX is Over 160 Years Old
When I was looking at real estate listings in Marshall, Texas recently, I decided to look at homes outside of my budget. I found the most expensive home that is currently for sale in Marshall, Texas it’s listed at $1,699,990. When you add the fact that the home is currently 162 years old, having been built in 1860, it might turn potential buyers away. But when you see pictures of the most expensive home currently for sale in Marshall, Texas you will probably fall in love with this place.
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
Dallas home to latest $2M Texas lottery winner
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Dallas won a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 7. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip located at 2001 S. Bowie Drive, in Weatherford. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-11-29-36-55), but not the Mega Ball number (21). The Megaplier number was 2.Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
KSLA
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Harris County, Texas official said the five missing children from that state were found safe in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the suspects sought in connection with their disappearance were captured by Louisiana State Police. Constable Ted Heap posted on social media...
State Fair of Texas: Lost & Found treasures of 2022
We assume this is a t-shirt! Help us reunite this gem with its rightful owners! Sophia and Jude, please report to the lost & found. If this is yours, can you let us know how you got home? Hats off to you! These wild western women have misplaced a memory in time! Attention all cowboys, one of you is missing a hat. The owners may have already been forced to replace it, but here's to hoping for a reunion! This is the best sketch artist depiction we could find! Looks like some will have to go back-to-school shopping, again. Your local fashionista must be thirsty! Could be used for laptops, or for bowling balls, or for corny dogs. We don't judge.
KWTX
Texas boy afflicted with terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary Waco Police officer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 10-year-old Texas boy who is battling terminal brain cancer and traveling across the country being sworn into law enforcement agencies, visited Waco on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 to be sworn in as an honorary officer with the Waco Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies.
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Click2Houston.com
Stacking stones ‘not allowed’ in Texas: This is why rock cairns are prohibited at Lone Star State parks, authorities say
HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen them at parks across Texas and the United States, and probably the world: rock cairns. They’re the stacks of stones people place, often in waterways or on trails. In Texas parks, they aren’t allowed, as Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife pointed out late last week.
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall
A Texas school administrator is no longer on the job after a violent confrontation with a 14-year-old student was caught on camera. KXAN's Kelly Wiley reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
News Channel 25
Texas Boy Scout troop airlifted to safety after becoming trapped in New Mexico national forest
A Boy Scout troop from Texas was airlifted to safety by law enforcement officials after they became stranded in New Mexico's Gila National Forest. The group from El Paso set out for a weeklong camping trip on Oct. 1 and were set to return a week later, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
East Texas has Some of the 17 Texas Towns with Scary Sounding Names
I wanted to have a little fun today. Being that its October, spooky thoughts and images are everywhere. So it got me to thinking, are their any towns in Texas that have a name that could strike fear in someone's mind or just be associated with something spooky or scary? I went through a list of every town name in Texas, which is A BUNCH, and found 17 that would fit the bill of being spooky or scary, including four from East Texas. Let's check it out.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Texas Moms “Hocus Pocus 2 Warning” Gets Spoofed On SNL
We don't know if you've been keeping up with this weird story out of Troy, Texas which went viral recently about the new "Hocus Pocus 2" movie that's out right now on Disney+ but the writers of "Saturday Night Live" got a hold of it and turned it into comedy gold.
KLTV
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
107-3 KISS-FM
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
Comments / 0