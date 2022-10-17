ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

101.5 KNUE

Here’s Your Chance at a Home and 40 Acres in Pittsburg, Texas

Having a beautiful home sitting on 40 acres of land isn’t just something in a song, for most of us that would be a dream come true. But as I was looking around real estate listings currently available in East Texas I found that exact listing for a piece of property currently for sale in Pittsburg, Texas. While this home and property would be a dream come true, it’s going to cost you $2,995,000 to make it a reality.
PITTSBURG, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Marshall, TX is Over 160 Years Old

When I was looking at real estate listings in Marshall, Texas recently, I decided to look at homes outside of my budget. I found the most expensive home that is currently for sale in Marshall, Texas it’s listed at $1,699,990. When you add the fact that the home is currently 162 years old, having been built in 1860, it might turn potential buyers away. But when you see pictures of the most expensive home currently for sale in Marshall, Texas you will probably fall in love with this place.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas home to latest $2M Texas lottery winner

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Dallas won a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 7. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip located at 2001 S. Bowie Drive, in Weatherford. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-11-29-36-55), but not the Mega Ball number (21). The Megaplier number was 2.Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

State Fair of Texas: Lost & Found treasures of 2022

We assume this is a t-shirt! Help us reunite this gem with its rightful owners! Sophia and Jude, please report to the lost & found. If this is yours, can you let us know how you got home? Hats off to you! These wild western women have misplaced a memory in time! Attention all cowboys, one of you is missing a hat. The owners may have already been forced to replace it, but here's to hoping for a reunion! This is the best sketch artist depiction we could find! Looks like some will have to go back-to-school shopping, again. Your local fashionista must be thirsty! Could be used for laptops, or for bowling balls, or for corny dogs. We don't judge.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Phone lines down in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
OVERTON, TX
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas has Some of the 17 Texas Towns with Scary Sounding Names

I wanted to have a little fun today. Being that its October, spooky thoughts and images are everywhere. So it got me to thinking, are their any towns in Texas that have a name that could strike fear in someone's mind or just be associated with something spooky or scary? I went through a list of every town name in Texas, which is A BUNCH, and found 17 that would fit the bill of being spooky or scary, including four from East Texas. Let's check it out.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas.

