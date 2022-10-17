Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Sets Tuition and Fees For 2023-24
Tuition and fees at Yavapai College have been set for the 2023-24 academic year. The Yavapai College District Governing Board (DGB) approved changes to the College’s tuition and fees at its monthly board meeting on Tuesday. Yavapai College remains one of Arizona’s most affordable options for higher education. Compared...
SignalsAZ
Red Ribbon Week Celebrated by MATFORCE
Red Ribbon Week is around the corner! Red Ribbon Week began in 1988 to honor DEA Agent Enrique Camarena who was murdered while working as an undercover agent. Communities around the country began wearing Red Ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the destruction caused by drugs and drug use in America. This year, during the week of October 24th-28th, Yavapai County observes Red Ribbon Week and proudly celebrates the fact that a significant majority of the youth in our county do not abuse drugs or alcohol.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Prescott Campus Open House
An open house recruiting and familiarization day will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Yavapai College Prescott Campus (1100 E. Sheldon Street) starting at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to take tours of the campus and its facilities,...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Pipeline West Community Meeting
The City of Flagstaff and the Coconino County Flood Control District invite residents impacted by post-wildfire flooding in the Pipeline West area to a Schultz Creek Flood Corridor meeting on Monday, October 24 from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at Flagstaff City Hall. During the meeting, City and Flood Control District staff will discuss planning long-term mitigations and take questions from residents.
SignalsAZ
Best Maple Tree for Prescott Valley: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about which is the best maple tree. What is the Difference Between a Sensation Maple and an Autumn Blaze Maple? What to do if my Tea Roses have yellow leaves with black spots? How to know if your manzanitas are dying, and more!
SignalsAZ
Town of Prescott Valley Boards & Commission Openings
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from town residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, and the Board of Adjustment. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council.
prescottenews.com
Median sold price remains strong in the Quad Cities – Prescott Area Association of Relators
The median sold price in the Quad Cities rose again in September, according to the housing market report released today by the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® (PAAR). All four regions posted growth in median sales prices since the beginning of 2022. Prescott recorded a 10.2% increase in median...
SignalsAZ
Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival Seeking Artists
Attention artists, the 2023 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival will be held April 27-30, 2023 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, Arizona. Friends of the Verde River is sending out a call to artists for submissions of artwork for the 2023 festival. The 2023 Festival Theme is “Riverside Residents.” The featured bird for the 2023 festival is the Vermillion Flycatcher.
SignalsAZ
Snowliage in Northern Arizona, Bradshaw vs. Prescott Rivalry Game, Kyler Murray, Halloween at Heritage Park Zoo – My Drive October 19th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott events, DIY pet Halloween costumes, EnduroCross, Country Thunder Arizona lineup, stunning snowliage in Arizona, the Bradshaw Bears vs. Prescott Badgers rivalry game and more.
theprescotttimes.com
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item. In a letter addressed to the Yavapai County Clerk of the Board, Northern Arizona Healthcare Corporation has requested the agenda item under Hearings that they had submitted for the October 19, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting be withdrawn. The agenda item reads:
fox10phoenix.com
Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home
CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Jerome, Arizona
Do you believe in Ghosts? Then, Jerome, Arizona, is the place for you. The historic town is roughly 25 miles southwest of Sedona and 100 miles north of Phoenix on Mingus Mountain. This unique town is a great day trip destination or perfect for a weekend getaway from Tucson, Sedona, or even Phoenix.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Information on Upcoming Election
Early voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season. Yavapai County has multiple ways in which voters may...
SignalsAZ
Mayer Water District Ballot Language Error
Registered voters within the Mayer Domestic Water Improvement District (DWID), or individuals who own property within the district received ballots last week with an error in the ballot language. The portion of the ballot for the Mayer DWID Governing Board read, “VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN 3.” The ballot should...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Soccer to Finish Regular Season
The Yavapai College men’s soccer team is down to one game left on the regular season schedule: a 4:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday, October 18, against the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Fighting Artichokes. Scottsdale comes into its matchup with YC at 5-8 overall and...
SignalsAZ
Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
AZFamily
Groups in Yavapai County facing potential legal punishment for plans to monitor ballot boxes
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple...
jackcentral.org
Snowbowl needs to be stopped
Many people love skiing and snowboarding in Flagstaff, but at what cost?. Arizona Snowbowl is a ski resort in Flagstaff located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys in the San Francisco Peaks. Most consider it to be a fun place to visit for activities like skiing and snowboarding, but there is a lesser-known greedy side to Snowbowl.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona couple's murder remains unsolved nearly two decades later
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a cold case double homicide from nearly two decades ago. It's been 18 years since Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for a camping trip and never returned. Their bodies were found shot and lying in the bed of their 2000 white Ford F-150 in a parking lot off Bumble Bee Road just off I-17.
SignalsAZ
Northern Arizona Wranglers Announce 2023 Regular Season Schedule
The defending IFL National Champions, the Northern Arizona Wranglers, will open the 2023 regular season with three consecutive home games on Pinnacle Bank Field at the Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. In the first game, the Wranglers will face off against the Duke City Gladiators on Saturday, March 25th. The home and season opener will feature the banner reveal for winning the IFL’s Western Conference, and the IFL National Championship Game.
