Red Ribbon Week is around the corner! Red Ribbon Week began in 1988 to honor DEA Agent Enrique Camarena who was murdered while working as an undercover agent. Communities around the country began wearing Red Ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the destruction caused by drugs and drug use in America. This year, during the week of October 24th-28th, Yavapai County observes Red Ribbon Week and proudly celebrates the fact that a significant majority of the youth in our county do not abuse drugs or alcohol.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO