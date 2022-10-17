Read full article on original website
opb.org
Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County caused by ‘pyrotechnic’
The Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County is burning nearly 2,000 acres and causing air quality issues from Portland to Seattle. The fire started on Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Officials said this week they believe it was caused by a “pyrotechnic.”. Clark County Fire Marshal...
KHQ Right Now
Nakia Fire burns 1,545 acres and is 5% contained
The Nakia Fire continues to burn leaving smoke and haze in the air. So far the fire has burned 1,545 acres and is 5% contained. Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders. A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, has doubled in size. That...
The Oregonian
Nakia Creek fire grows, as do evacuation orders for Clark County
The Nakia Creek fire 9 miles northeast of Camas has grown to 1,565 acres, up from 400 acres Sunday as it “aggressively” moved west and southwest amid dry, breezy weather. As of Sunday night, close to 3,000 homes were under Level 3 (go now) orders in Clark County. About 5,000 homes were Level 2 (be set), and an additional 29,000 homes were Level 1 (be ready). Those numbers were in flux Monday as officials reassessed the fire, but an interactive map provides up-to-date evacuation information.
lacamasmagazine.com
Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’
Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
Pacific Northwest has the worst air quality in the country right now due to wildfires
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Nakia Creek Fire burning in Southwest Washington, people in the Portland metro area woke up to foggy and hazy skies Tuesday, with unhealthy air quality across the Portland and Vancouver metro area. A look at the interactive Air Quality Index (AQI) map from the...
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
Semi-truck crash closes road near Salem hospital
If you're heading through Salem Wednesday morning, you may want to avoid the area near Salem Health Salem Hospital.
Chronicle
Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez Differ on Interstate 5 Bridge Project
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez supports replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge. Joe Kent wants a third bridge to be built west of I-5 and the existing bridge to be retrofitted to withstand earthquakes. Few topics are more charged than the 3rd Congressional District race between Democrat Perez and Republican Kent or the...
lacamasmagazine.com
Nakia Creek Fire Update: Fire Grows From 156 Acres to 2,000 Acres Sunday
From CRESA: Officials estimate the Nakia Creek Fire today grew from 156 acres to about 2000 acres. The easterly winds were so strong today that air assets were grounded at times for safety. New containment is listed at 5 percent. Please note this is a very rough estimate as there...
The Oregonian
Nakia Creek fire: Officials warn 1,000 homes to evacuate SW Washington
Clark County officials are warning people near the growing Nakia Creek wildfire northeast of Camas to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes, and schools in Washougal closed Monday to allow families to move to safety. About 1,000 homes were under evacuation, including Level 3 (go now) orders Sunday. That’s...
Food truck owners in Multnomah County face new rules or risk being shut down by the county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland food trucks are facing new rules when it comes to how they manage their water. Starting in January they must be connected to a sewage line or have their wastewater pumped on a regular basis. This change has been in the works for years but can cost owners a lot of money.
Dozens of evacuated horses find refuge at the Clark County Fairgrounds
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire is impacting rural landowners with livestock and big animals as they evacuate to safety. There's a shelter set up for horses at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Kellian Whidden is the manager of Green Mountain Stables out in the Fern Prairie...
kptv.com
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
MyNorthwest
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Chronicle
Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road
A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
According to the Washinton State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 5 south of Longview at around 1:20 a.m. The officials reported a driver pulled over on the left shoulder partially blocking the left lane. Two vehicles struck...
KOIN 6 News
Why reverse-911 calls showed as ‘spam’ for Nakia Creek Fire
As the Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders were put in place for residents near the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, some reverse-911 calls were being flagged as "spam" or coming from a city north of Seattle.
Smoke from Nakia Creek fire affects outside high school sports
The Nakia Creek fire in Washington’s Clark County has spread up to 1,796 as of Tuesday morning, and it also brought with it a noticeable amount of smoke to the Portland area. And the smoke has taken out some local high school sports, including a major Portland Interscholastic League...
Vancouver Waterfront masterplan nears completion
The next phase of the Vancouver development is slated to include senior living, additional apartments and parking.Barry Cain, president and owner of Gramor Development Inc., didn't plan for his vision for Vancouver's waterfront to take 20 years to accomplish. Now that it's nearing buildout and attracting growing numbers of locals and tourists to its restaurants and shops, hotel, apartments and condos, and natural spaces, he takes in views of the Columbia River and the people enjoying the waterfront's amenities with a broad smile. Cain knew the 32-acre property could become something special when Boise Cascade closed its paper mill there...
