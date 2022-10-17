ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County caused by ‘pyrotechnic’

The Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County is burning nearly 2,000 acres and causing air quality issues from Portland to Seattle. The fire started on Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Officials said this week they believe it was caused by a “pyrotechnic.”. Clark County Fire Marshal...
KHQ Right Now

Nakia Fire burns 1,545 acres and is 5% contained

The Nakia Fire continues to burn leaving smoke and haze in the air. So far the fire has burned 1,545 acres and is 5% contained. Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders. A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, has doubled in size. That...
The Oregonian

Nakia Creek fire grows, as do evacuation orders for Clark County

The Nakia Creek fire 9 miles northeast of Camas has grown to 1,565 acres, up from 400 acres Sunday as it “aggressively” moved west and southwest amid dry, breezy weather. As of Sunday night, close to 3,000 homes were under Level 3 (go now) orders in Clark County. About 5,000 homes were Level 2 (be set), and an additional 29,000 homes were Level 1 (be ready). Those numbers were in flux Monday as officials reassessed the fire, but an interactive map provides up-to-date evacuation information.
lacamasmagazine.com

Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’

Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
NBCMontana

Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
Chronicle

Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez Differ on Interstate 5 Bridge Project

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez supports replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge. Joe Kent wants a third bridge to be built west of I-5 and the existing bridge to be retrofitted to withstand earthquakes. Few topics are more charged than the 3rd Congressional District race between Democrat Perez and Republican Kent or the...
lacamasmagazine.com

Nakia Creek Fire Update: Fire Grows From 156 Acres to 2,000 Acres Sunday

From CRESA: Officials estimate the Nakia Creek Fire today grew from 156 acres to about 2000 acres. The easterly winds were so strong today that air assets were grounded at times for safety. New containment is listed at 5 percent. Please note this is a very rough estimate as there...
The Oregonian

Nakia Creek fire: Officials warn 1,000 homes to evacuate SW Washington

Clark County officials are warning people near the growing Nakia Creek wildfire northeast of Camas to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes, and schools in Washougal closed Monday to allow families to move to safety. About 1,000 homes were under evacuation, including Level 3 (go now) orders Sunday. That’s...
kptv.com

Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Chronicle

Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road

A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Vancouver Waterfront masterplan nears completion

The next phase of the Vancouver development is slated to include senior living, additional apartments and parking.Barry Cain, president and owner of Gramor Development Inc., didn't plan for his vision for Vancouver's waterfront to take 20 years to accomplish. Now that it's nearing buildout and attracting growing numbers of locals and tourists to its restaurants and shops, hotel, apartments and condos, and natural spaces, he takes in views of the Columbia River and the people enjoying the waterfront's amenities with a broad smile. Cain knew the 32-acre property could become something special when Boise Cascade closed its paper mill there...
VANCOUVER, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy