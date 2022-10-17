ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County teen missing for days

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct 17 and has not been seen since. He was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. Deputies say he also has a noticeable injury to his thumb.
WIS-TV

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 43-year-old man is facing charges after a pursuit and foot chase. Jimmy Morton is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, and Failure to Stop on Police Command, and Vandalism. Officers attempted...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Kershaw County man charged in bathroom voyeurism case

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said a man is being charged in a bathroom voyeurism case. KCSO said Richard Ray Bailey, Jr., 54 is facing Sex/Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records, or films, 1st offense. Investigators said the incident happened on July 29...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
COLUMBIA, SC

