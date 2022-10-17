Read full article on original website
A Beloved QCA Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors Soon
A beloved cafe in the QCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Mama B's Cafe in Coal Valley announced on Facebook that they will be closing on October 29th. The post didn't give a reason for the closure but thanked the community for their support and mentioned that the announcement of a new tenant is coming up.
Colona Fire Department Whipping Up Yummy Pancakes At Their Annual Breakfast
The Colona Fire Department announced they'll be hosting their annual pancake breakfast. Load your plate as full of pancakes, sausage links, eggs, and biscuits and gravy as you can handle. The breakfast takes place on Sunday, November 20th, from 7:00 am-noon. Location: 401 1st St, Colona, IL 61241-9547, United States.
ourquadcities.com
Day of the Dead celebrates in big way in downtown Moline
The major Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) will be celebrated in a big way this Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Moline. The traditional Mexican holiday varies in length of celebration but is customarily observed on Nov. 1 and 2. Día de los Muertos is a time to honor loved ones who have passed by visiting and elaborately decorating gravesites; creating altars with flowers, commemorations, and offerings; and expressing oneself as a Catrina (skeleton figure), according to the Moline-based Mercado on Fifth, which is co-hosting the Saturday events.
4 new businesses open in remodeled century-old LeClaire building
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — LeClaire's retail sector is growing with the addition of four new stores just off the downtown strip. A LeClaire couple recently bought the century-old red brick building at 423 Cody Road and restored it for businesses to move into the new suites. The building was...
A Bakery/General Store Is Now Open In Downtown Davenport
Downtown Davenport dwellers and workers have a new place to stop for a sandwich or to pick up a few groceries. Blue Spruce General Store has opened up it's doors at 217 E. 2nd Street, which is the former downtown location of Cookies & Dreams. Blue Spruce has a selection...
ourquadcities.com
New downtown LeClaire businesses open
This Thursday, Oct. 20, Root 67 – a new retail development owned by Kimberly & Rodney Collier in LeClaire – is opening in downtown LeClaire. Come check out the building housing Buttercupp Candles, Nest – A Modern General Store, Cody Rose Flower Company, and THE Collective (opening in November). The development name is a play on U.S. 67, the main drag downtown.
‘A Haunting We Will Go’ for fun in East Moline
There’s plenty of spooky fun to be had at East Moline Main Street’s Halloween event, “A Haunting We Will Go” on Friday, October 21 from 4:30-7 p.m. throughout downtown East Moline. The street parade lines up at 4:30 with Mayor Reggie Freeman at 844 15th Avenue and the parade will start at 5 p.m. The […]
Hot Cocoa & Halloween Spirit At East Moline’s ‘A Haunting We Will Go’ This Friday
We're not too far from Halloween and East Moline is kicking off its celebration this Friday night. 'A Haunting We Will Go' will be Friday, October 21st from 4:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in downtown East Moline. There will be all kinds of festivities, including a parade, costume contest, cookies & hot...
franchising.com
Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Reopens With Sleek New Look
The restaurant and bakery is ready to serve up fan-favorite homestyle cooking following a temporary closure and remodel. CORALVILLE, IA, October 17, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ - The Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is welcoming guests back with a fresh new look starting Monday, October 24, 2022. Following a temporary closure and remodel, the restaurant located at 819 1st Avenue in Coralville is reopening and ready to serve up Perkins fan favorite homestyle cooking.
KWQC
An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
KWQC
The mouth is a tattletale
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -October is National Children’s Health Month and it begs a call to action about getting our children to the dentist. This serves as a reminder that there are numerous direct connections between oral health and the health of the entire body. Dr. Susan Maples wrote the...
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
Here Are Free Yard Waste Weeks In The City of Davenport
It's the time of year when we love the way everything looks, but deep down most of us are dreading having to clean up the lawn. Leaves are falling, and so is our determination to rake them up. The City of Davenport knows a lot of us will have 30+ bags on our curb, and they want to make sure we're able to get those out of there without breaking the bank.
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
Join QC Rock Academy for a Halloween Band Bash at the Red Stone Room
As a parent, I feel strongly about introducing my children to music that makes me feel something. At the same time, I feel strongly about them finding their own music and falling in love with songs and bands they can call "their own". We've always had music in the house...
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities
We've looked at some of the cheapest houses in the Quad Cities before. So far the lowest we have seen was $9,900. That record is now broken. The house that broke the record has been on the market for 85 days at the time of writing this. The Other Houses.
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle fire around Zoller Bros-Independent Malting Co. in Davenport
Emergency crews are battling a fire around Zoller Bros-Independent Malting Co., located at 3rd St. and Wilkes Ave. in Davenport. OurQuadCities.com had a reporter on the scene, and smoke appeared to be coming from behind the Zoller building. We will keep you updated as more information comes in.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa toy factory plans to donate Friday’s entire shift to charity
A small toy manufacturing company in eastern Iowa plans to devote its entire shift on Friday to building and packaging several hundred race car kits that will be donated to local Toys for Tots campaigns. Amy Belding, spokeswoman for Blu Track, says the Anamosa factory makes flexible two-lane racetracks that...
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
