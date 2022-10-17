ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

I-Rock 93.5

A Beloved QCA Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors Soon

A beloved cafe in the QCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Mama B's Cafe in Coal Valley announced on Facebook that they will be closing on October 29th. The post didn't give a reason for the closure but thanked the community for their support and mentioned that the announcement of a new tenant is coming up.
COAL VALLEY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Day of the Dead celebrates in big way in downtown Moline

The major Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) will be celebrated in a big way this Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Moline. The traditional Mexican holiday varies in length of celebration but is customarily observed on Nov. 1 and 2. Día de los Muertos is a time to honor loved ones who have passed by visiting and elaborately decorating gravesites; creating altars with flowers, commemorations, and offerings; and expressing oneself as a Catrina (skeleton figure), according to the Moline-based Mercado on Fifth, which is co-hosting the Saturday events.
MOLINE, IL
97X

A Bakery/General Store Is Now Open In Downtown Davenport

Downtown Davenport dwellers and workers have a new place to stop for a sandwich or to pick up a few groceries. Blue Spruce General Store has opened up it's doors at 217 E. 2nd Street, which is the former downtown location of Cookies & Dreams. Blue Spruce has a selection...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

New downtown LeClaire businesses open

This Thursday, Oct. 20, Root 67 – a new retail development owned by Kimberly & Rodney Collier in LeClaire – is opening in downtown LeClaire. Come check out the building housing Buttercupp Candles, Nest – A Modern General Store, Cody Rose Flower Company, and THE Collective (opening in November). The development name is a play on U.S. 67, the main drag downtown.
LE CLAIRE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘A Haunting We Will Go’ for fun in East Moline

There’s plenty of spooky fun to be had at East Moline Main Street’s Halloween event, “A Haunting We Will Go” on Friday, October 21 from 4:30-7 p.m. throughout downtown East Moline. The street parade lines up at 4:30 with Mayor Reggie Freeman at 844 15th Avenue and the parade will start at 5 p.m. The […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
franchising.com

Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Reopens With Sleek New Look

The restaurant and bakery is ready to serve up fan-favorite homestyle cooking following a temporary closure and remodel. CORALVILLE, IA, October 17, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ - The Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is welcoming guests back with a fresh new look starting Monday, October 24, 2022. Following a temporary closure and remodel, the restaurant located at 819 1st Avenue in Coralville is reopening and ready to serve up Perkins fan favorite homestyle cooking.
CORALVILLE, IA
KWQC

An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
GALVA, IL
KWQC

The mouth is a tattletale

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -October is National Children’s Health Month and it begs a call to action about getting our children to the dentist. This serves as a reminder that there are numerous direct connections between oral health and the health of the entire body. Dr. Susan Maples wrote the...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities

After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Here Are Free Yard Waste Weeks In The City of Davenport

It's the time of year when we love the way everything looks, but deep down most of us are dreading having to clean up the lawn. Leaves are falling, and so is our determination to rake them up. The City of Davenport knows a lot of us will have 30+ bags on our curb, and they want to make sure we're able to get those out of there without breaking the bank.
DAVENPORT, IA
B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities

We've looked at some of the cheapest houses in the Quad Cities before. So far the lowest we have seen was $9,900. That record is now broken. The house that broke the record has been on the market for 85 days at the time of writing this. The Other Houses.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X

