Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Elizabeth Ann Soyars
Elizabeth Ann Soyars died Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Amarillo, Texas on December 14, 1965, and was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Folda Soyars and her father, Dr. James Edward Soyars. She started her life-long career as a Nursing Home Administrator at Denton Development Center...
Fay Morrison
Virginia Fay Morrison, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died October 19, 2022, in a local nursing facility. Mrs. Morrison was born March 15, 1934, in Talco, Texas to Henry and Lucy Williams, the second child of their ten children. Fay was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church. Along with her husband and son, she was co-owner of Morrison Automotive for 21 years. She was a wonderful homemaker who loved to sew, garden anything that would grow, and she was an excellent cook. She was a loving wife, mother, and Granny not just to her own grandchildren, but to everyone who knew her including employees and fellow residents at The Retreat. Granny gave the best hugs, loved her baby dolls, and enjoyed painting. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the most enjoyment in her final years.
Angela Kay Shields
Angela Mcleod Shields, age 72, of Texarkana, AR, (formally of Ft. Worth, TX), left her earthly body to join her Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at her residence. Angela was born on November 4, 1949 to her parents, Johnnie McLeod Williams and Alexander McLeod, Jr. in Texarkana, Texas. Angela was retired from the Union Pacific Railroad where she followed in her father’s footsteps and took great pride in her work. Angela was a lover of all animals and a faithful Texas Rangers fan. She was Baptist by faith.
Reba Jones Leftwich
Reba Jones Leftwich, age 83, of Wake Village, Texas died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at The Retreat on Kenwood, a local Assisted Living Facility. Ms. Leftwich was born May 28, 1939, in Lockesburg, Arkansas. She was retired from Cooper Tire and a member of FBC Wake Village, where she served her Lord and Savior for many years.
Paula Davenport
Paula Dawn Davenport, age 56, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her residence. Ms. Davenport was born April 8, 1966, in Hugo, Oklahoma to James and Ann Smallwood. Paula was a member of Hampton Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and a loving Mamaw to her grandchildren. She loved corvettes, the color purple and watching crime and medical shows. She was super girlie and enjoyed dressing up, collecting jewelry and to her siblings will be remembered as a “Little Princess”. She also enjoyed crocheting; an art taught to her by her grandmother. Paula also adored her dog, Max.
Chester Ray
Chester Lee Ray, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, October 21, 2022, in a local hospital. Mr. Ray was born August 28, 1934, in Gilmer, Texas to Esther Gregory. He was an optician for over 30 years and worked for Texas State Optical and Collom and Carney Eye Clinic. Mr. Ray was a member of Red Springs Baptist Church. He was a sports fanatic and particularly loved football and basketball.
Janice Elanor Page
Janice Elanor Page, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior October 19, 2022, in a local hospice facility surrounded by her family. Ms. Page was born December 12, 1942, in Mt. Holly, Arkansas. She was a member of Rhema Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed taking trips to Branson, Missouri and spending time with her grandchildren. Her family was the most important part of her life, and she was affectionately known by her family as Honey. She was always making sure they were taken care of and knew how much they were loved by their Honey. Ms. Page was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Page; one daughter, Joni Leigh Stone; one brother, Bobby Freeman and her parents, Ned and Fannie Freeman.
Joy Cobb
Gwendolyn “Joy” Sturgeon Cobb, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Joy was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on October 1, 1935, to John Clayton and Clara Fay Sturgeon. She was raised in Texarkana and graduated from Arkansas High School in 1953. She attended the National Aeronautics Training School in 1955, and upon graduation went to work for Trans Texas Airlines in Dallas, Texas. It was there where she met her beloved Ray. She says she had an extreme dislike for him in the beginning, but eventually he won her heart in a poker game! They were married on March 23, 1958, at County Avenue Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. After their wedding, Ray took her back to his home state of Tennessee. They lived in Memphis for a few years before moving to Southaven, Mississippi where they raised their three daughters, Stephanie, Renee, and Sharon. After 18 years in Mississippi, Ray was transferred back to the Dallas area in 1979. Their life there consisted of traveling, involvement in their church and devoting their life to their grandchildren.
Keep Texarkana Beautiful
As part of a recent effort to recruit residents to serve on boards and commissions, the City of Texarkana, Texas has restarted Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) which was originally organized in 2010 for the purpose of promoting beautification of the Texarkana community. The new Keep Texarkana Beautiful board held their...
Yolanda Evans
Yolanda Evans, 63 of Texarkana, TX gained her wings October 17, 2022. Funeral Service Friday, October 21, 2022 at Jones Stuart Mortuary at 12:00 PM with Shelby Smith, Eulogist. Burial New Hope Cemetery, Doddridge, AR.
Bowie County Traffic Stop Results In People Smuggling Charges For Austin Man
TEXARKANA, Texas–An Austin, Texas, man accused of transporting six unauthorized immigrants from Guatemala in the U.S. is being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $150,000. Jose Cruz, 23, was stopped by a Texas state trooper as he traveled on Interstate 30 in Bowie County on Oct....
Red Lick PTCO Fall Festival
“Red Lick PTCO is excited to bring back our annual Red Lick PTCO Fall Festival. This year’s Fall Festival will be on October 29th at Red Lick Elementary at 3511 FM 2148 Texarkana, TX, from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm. We will have lots of family fun activities...
Arkansas High School Student Council to Host Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate
On Thursday, October 27, the Arkansas High School Student Council will host a Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Arkansas High School Red Wall – located at 1500 Jefferson Ave. In addition to hosting the debate, the AHS Student Council members...
