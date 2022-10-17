Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 22
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road (Route 145), authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, but police were not sure how many or...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian recovering from serious crash in Warrington Township
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for information in a serious pedestrian crash. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 7:30 a.m. A 66-year-old man was hit by a car on Street Road, near Taylor Avenue, police said. He suffered a serious head wound and was unconscious when officers arrived.
WFMZ-TV Online
Worker rescued after collapsing on roof at Pottstown construction site
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A worker was rescued from the rooftop at a construction site in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at The Hill School in Pottstown. Workers told firefighters the man was talking, then suddenly lost consciousness. First responders gave the man CPR, but they couldn't use the fire...
One injured in Lackawanna County crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
Woman killed in Pittston Township crash
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office has released information on a deadly crash Tuesday in Pittston Township. According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Carol Wolfe, 49 from Trucksville, was killed in a car crash in the 1100 block of Suscon Road Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. Investigators say Wolfe was driving her […]
Arson Suspected In Fire Near Bucks Co. Middle School
A small fire in a storage shed near a Bucks County middle school appears to have been the work of an arsonist, according to authorities. Bensalem fire officials were called to a storage shed behind Snyder Middle School on Hulmeville Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, the department said on Facebook.
Bethlehem Township commissioner dies unexpectedly during 7th year on board
Bethlehem Township Commissioner Malissa K. Davis, a mother and grandmother, has died at age 78. The two-time cancer survivor died unexpectedly on Friday, according to her obituary. Davis, a Democrat, was serving her seventh year on the five-member board of commissioners. She first won election in 2015 and was elected...
Car Crashes After Driver Swerves To Avoid Deer In Lehigh Valley: Police
A driver hit a tree after swerving to avoid a deer in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. The crash happened on the 300 block of Mickley Road in Whitehall Township on the morning of Monday, Oct. 17, according to LehighValleyLive. The driver was alone in the car when it crashed...
WGAL
Man killed in bulldozer accident in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a bulldozer accident Monday afternoon in Lancaster County. The accident happened around 2 p.m. at a worksite on the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township. "Police learned that two men were cutting trees in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Downed tree causes power outage in Allentown neighborhood
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several hundred people in part of Allentown were without power Wednesday morning. A tree falling on a power line caused the outage in the neighborhood off W. Emaus Avenue, near I-78, said a PPL spokesperson. More than 400 customers were in the dark, the PPL outage map...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Non-specific threat' prompts lockdowns at Tamaqua area schools
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Officials in Schuylkill County are clearing up a misunderstanding about schools in the Tamaqua area. An alert from a post-secondary school seems to have caused a panic, and may have given the impression that a serious incident was taking place, county officials said. However that is not...
Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill Crushing Man To Death In Ephrata: Police
Imagine you're trimming trees and you suddenly hear the sounds of metal machinery rolling down a hill, and you're at the bottom. That's what happened to one man in Ephrata on Monday, Oct. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., authorities say. The Ephrata police had been called to a report of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man punished for selling meth in Berks, Schuylkill counties
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Reading man will spend more than eight years behind bars for selling methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties. A federal judge in Scranton sentenced William F. Showers to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive returns Nov. 11
The WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive is right around the corner. Donate new or gently used coats to the PPL Center on Friday, Nov. 11. That's Veteran's Day, so we're doing a special edition of the Coat Drive, with some coats benefitting local homeless veterans. We'll be collecting...
Woman dead after weekend crash in Northumberland County
TREVORTON, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Northumberland County. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Route 890 in Zerbe Township near Trevorton. The victim was a 75-year-old woman. The Northumberland County Coroner, James F. Kelley, released the victim's identity on Monday as...
Driver Flown To Trauma Center In Warren County Crash With School Bus: PHOTOS
A driver was flown to a nearby trauma center after a multi-car crash involving a school bus in Warren County, authorities said. (Scroll for photos). The Mansfield Township Fire Company responded to the crash on Route 57 near Watters Road in Mansfield Township around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the department said on Facebook.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. Police investigating possible attempted child abduction at Walmart
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating a possible attempted child abduction and unlawful contact with a child at a Walmart last weekend. A man was allegedly seen tugging and pulling on a toddler in attempt to remove the child from a shopping cart while the parents were shopping close by at the store at Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Square Mall on Saturday, according to a news release from Bethlehem Township Police.
