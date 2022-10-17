Almost 11,000 delegates were in Cannes this week for MIPCOM, RX France’s Lucy Smith revealed at a wrap press conference while also unveiling plans for MIPTV in April. “It’s been great to be back with a full-strength MIPCOM Cannes,” said Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior. “Our ambition was to come back with a bang and live up to the true billing of this being the mother of all entertainment content markets, which I believe we have delivered.”

1 DAY AGO