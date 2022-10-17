Read full article on original website
Doctor Foster Getting Arabic-Language Adaptation
BBC Studios has secured a deal with MBC Group for the first Arabic-language adaptation of the drama Doctor Foster. Originally created by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic, the series centers on a trusted doctor whose life implodes when she suspects her husband of having an affair. The local adaptation is in production with Medyapim.
CSSE & APX Content Ventures Extend Agreement
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) and APX Content Ventures have extended their current agreement to expand their financing partnership and elevate diverse voices. The first project greenlit under the extension is the reality series Dirty Pool with J.B. Smoove, starring comedian J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Described as “Dinner for Five meets Celebrity Poker,” the show will premiere exclusively on Crackle and Redbox streaming platforms in late 2023.
Global Screen Acquires Hostage
Global Screen, a Telepool brand, has picked up Hostage, a sequel to Stockholm Requiem, for worldwide distribution outside the Nordics and Benelux. The thriller centers on Fredrika Bergman, a civil servant of the Swedish Department of Justice who is reviewing the case of Syrian academic Said Kehlifi, arrested for obscure reasons. When a plane is hijacked and Kehlifi is the prime suspect, Bergman realizes that someone may be hiding the truth.
Frozen Planet II Sells Around the World
BBC Studios has closed a raft of international sales for its Natural History Unit’s landmark series Frozen Planet II, presented by David Attenborough. Eleven years after the first series, Frozen Planet II takes viewers on a journey to the world’s coldest areas to capture some of the planet’s most enigmatic animals. It has sold throughout Europe, Asia, MEA, North America and Australia.
100% Wolf Sequel Film in the Works
Flying Bark Productions is working on 200% Wolf, a sequel to the internationally successful feature film 100% Wolf. Based on the books 100% Wolf and 100% Hero by Australian author Jayne Lyons, the first film has been successfully sold worldwide, and the ABC ME TV spin-off series, 100% Wolf—The Legend of the Moonstone, has been on air internationally since 2020, having sold to more than 100 countries.
Bali 2002 Sells to ITV
Banijay Rights has licensed the drama Bali 2002 to ITV in the U.K. The new four-part drama explores the everyday heroes directly impacted by the terrorist attacks on the Indonesian island 20 years ago. The drama will air on the streaming service ITVX next year. It is co-produced by Banijay...
Tubi’s Adam Lewinson on AVOD Gains
Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi and the recipient of this year’s World Screen Trendsetter Award in partnership with RX France, discussed the AVOD platform’s gains and programming remit with Anna Carugati in the Grand Auditorium at MIPCOM today. Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, began...
“Full-Strength” MIPCOM Returns to Cannes
Almost 11,000 delegates were in Cannes this week for MIPCOM, RX France’s Lucy Smith revealed at a wrap press conference while also unveiling plans for MIPTV in April. “It’s been great to be back with a full-strength MIPCOM Cannes,” said Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior. “Our ambition was to come back with a bang and live up to the true billing of this being the mother of all entertainment content markets, which I believe we have delivered.”
Autentic Teams with MCR TV for Monaco Explorations
Autentic has partnered with Monaco’s public broadcaster MCR TV to produce the documentary Monaco Explorations, focusing on scientists researching remote marine environments around the world. Influenced by Prince Albert II of Monaco’s ocean preservation initiative, over two months, the expedition captured on film will focus on four subject areas...
MBC Group Inks Agreement with Turkish Producers
MBC Group has signed a five-year agreement with Turkish production houses Medyapim and Ay Yapim for a first-look at their titles and to co-develop and commission Arabic-language productions. Upcoming titles produced by Medyapim and Ay Yapim will appear exclusively as first-look titles in MENA or as part of a volume...
MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards 2022 Winners Revealed
On the penultimate day of MIPCOM, RX France unveiled the 2022 Diversify TV Awards winners in a ceremony hosted by Femi Oke. The winners were chosen by a final round jury made up of leading advocacy organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion, including the Anne Frank Trust, APF France handicap, Fondation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, the Minority Rights Group, ODA, SCOPE and Stonewall.
Lion Forge Animation Teams with PBS Station for New Initiative
David Steward II’s Lion Forge Animation (Hair Love) has partnered with St. Louis-based Nine PBS for the new multimedia initiative Drawn In, designed to positively represent children of color and help close the literacy gap. As part of the partnership, a series of animated video shorts seek to address...
ZDF Studios’ Ralf Rückauer Talks AVOD Opportunities
With an extensive slate across science, wildlife and history, ZDF Studios boasts an enviable catalog of nonscripted content that it has been successfully licensing to pubcasters, commercial networks and SVOD services. AVOD and FAST channels are providing new opportunities for the company. VP Unscripted Ralf Rückauer tells TV Real Weekly.
Viaplay Gears Up for U.K. Launch
Viaplay Group’s Viaplay streaming service is set to launch in the U.K. on November 1, with subscribers having two package options. The first is the Films & Series package, focused on Nordic storytelling with award-winning Viaplay originals and curated third-party content. The second, the Total package, also includes the combined U.K. sports lineup of Viaplay and U.K. sports streamer and TV channel operator Premier Sports. The packages are priced at £3.99 and £14.99 per month, respectively.
Next Level Chef Being Adapted in France
Studio Ramsay Global, Gordon Ramsay’s worldwide production venture created with FOX Entertainment, is working with Kitchen Factory Productions, chef Cyril Lignac and producer Matthieu Jean-Toscani on a French treatment of Next Level Chef. The format takes place on an iconic stage over three stories high, with each floor containing...
New Co-Productions from Singapore Revealed at MIPCOM
A delegation of 17 Singapore media companies, co-led by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO), is on hand at MIPCOM, where a slew of regional co-productions have been unveiled. Singapore’s Scrawl Animation is working with Cyber Group Studios (France) and Graphilm (Italy)...
