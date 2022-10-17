Read full article on original website
Related
Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets
According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
natureworldnews.com
US Shelters Struggling to Keep Up as Pet Owners Surrender Animals in Batches
Increase in animal surrenders to US shelters; one animal was "returned in droves." As a result of pet owners giving up their dogs, cats, and guinea pigs due to inflation, shelters are overflowing. Reeling from Inflation. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the great...
BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.
purewow.com
6 Ways to Save on Pet Care Costs, According to a Vet
When my cat developed bladder stones, I learned just how expensive pet care can be. Pet health is worth every penny, but those pennies add up quickly. According to an analysis by the Forbes Advisor team, the average pet insurance claim for cats is $355. For dogs, regardless of breed, the average is $306. Households with several pets or animals suffering from chronic illness may see even larger bills after vet visits. We asked Dr. Preston Turano, DVM, veterinarian and AKC Pet Insurance spokesperson, how to save on pet care costs. Here’s what he had to say.
ConsumerAffairs
Veterinarians caution pet owners about OTC flea and tick products
Pet owners understandably go to great lengths to protect the health of their dog or cat and part of that vigilance is preventing fleas and ticks which can carry a disease from infecting their furry friends. While prescription products are generally safer and better tolerated, consumers have a wide range...
active.com
Best Dog Food: Outstanding Options for Every Breed
You probably know the old saying, "you are what you eat." Well, if that's true for humans, it's equally true for dogs, whose health and well-being can hinge on the quality of nutrition they receive. As such, it's in every pet owner's best interest to find the best dog food for their four-legged buddy.
dogsbestlife.com
Buy the best nutritious food when your dog gets sick
Being a pet parent can both be rewarding and challenging. Your pets can be a source of joy and a constant companion, which is why taking care of them can be quite rewarding. However, when dogs get sick, it can be challenging to get them to eat so they have the proper nutrition to recover.
DVM 360
What veterinarians should know about 3 unconventional cat diets
A boarded veterinary nutritionist explores the associated risks and potential benefits of unconventional feeding practices. Unconventional cat diets and feeding practices are becoming increasingly common. The results of a 2020 study show that while 90% of pet cats are offered a conventional commercial diet, only 32% of these felines exclusively receive a conventional diet. As the most popular unconventional diets, 53% of cats were offered raw foods, and 46% of cats were offered home-prepared foods.1.
petbusiness
Mars Launches Animal Shelter Volunteer Program to Address Shelter Crisis
Mars Petcare announced it is putting its strength and scale as the world's largest pet care company behind the launch of its largest shelter volunteer program ever. Supporting Mars Petcare's ambition to end pet homelessness, the program—Service Humans Needed—enlists the help of more than 60,000 Mars Associates and pet advocates across the U.S. and Canada to reciprocate the support our pets show us by volunteering acts of service to help shelters and pets in need.
Comments / 0