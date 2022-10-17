Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to boost domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
WNYT
UN ready to vote on sanctions against Haitian gang leader
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council planned to vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on a powerful gang leader. The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, delayed the vote...
WNYT
Feds: 7 charged in attempt to force ‘fugitive’ back to China
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York charged seven people Thursday, including five in the People’s Republic of China, with a campaign of harassment against a Chinese national and his family living in the U.S., trying to force him to return home. They face charges including...
Judge rejects GOP challenge to student-loan forgiveness program
A federal judge has rejected GOP efforts by six states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in individual, federal student loans for more than 40 million people. Six states led by Republicans took the administration to federal court last month, arguing that the president had no authority by creating […] The post Judge rejects GOP challenge to student-loan forgiveness program appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WNYT
Justice: Hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property. The Justice Department alleges that on at least two...
Virginians get voter notices with incorrect information
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined that a mailing of 31,000 voter notices with incorrect polling place locations had gone out to voters in seven towns across Prince William and Fairfax counties. The disclosure came after Beals said in a statement earlier in the week that voters with a P.O. box in nine southwest Virginia localities may have received notices with incorrect voting location information. A department spokesperson, Andrea Gaines, did not respond to questions from The Associated Press earlier in the week about whether the issue was limited to voters in southwest Virginia. She said Friday that the department was “working on determining additional information about the matter.”
WNYT
FACT FOCUS: States, not CDC, set school vaccine requirements
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on Thursday voted that the agency should update its recommended immunization schedules to add the COVID-19 vaccine, including to the schedule for children. But in the lead-up to the vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, false claims spread widely...
WNYT
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 15 declined by 12,000 to 214,000 from 226,000 last week, the Labor...
WNYT
Months after floods, Brazil’s Amazon faces a severe drought
TEFE, Brazil (AP) — Just months after enduring floods that destroyed crops and submerged entire communities, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought that, at least in some areas, is the worst in decades. The low level of the Amazon River, at the center of the largest drainage system in the world, has put dozens of municipalities under alert.
WNYT
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann said from the International Space Station that...
Naval officer cyberstalked ex-wife and lied to get her jailed for four days, feds say
He is accused of launching a harassment campaign against her after they separated, according to prosecutors.
Comments / 0