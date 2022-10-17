Read full article on original website
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are Finally Back in Evansville Area
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are officially back!. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Little Debbie never really tells us when they will be available, but we know they come out sometime after Halloween. However, this year, they are out a little earlier...so it's only fitting that I share this video:
Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms
October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical Coming to Owensboro, KY
When I was a kid, I was obsessed with all of the TV Christmas specials. I loved Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, The Year Without a Santa Claus. My absolute favorite though, hands down, was Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Honestly, I am 50-years-old now and I STILL love that show. Each time the holiday season rolls around, I scan the TV listings to see when Rudolph's going to be on and I set my DVR to record it. That Rankin Bass masterpiece is pure magic!
Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS
The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
You Can Go Trick or Treating at Scales Lake Park in Boonville
The annual tradition of trick or treating at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana continues in 2022. Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself. You can swim at the beach, rent a boat, go kayaking, and fishing.
Epic Home Haunt in Evansville Adds a Last Ride Coffin Simulator For 2022
Have you ever wanted to experience your "last ride"? Now you can!. Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to take that ride to your final resting place? To be honest, the thought gives me a whole lot of anxiety, but when you think about it, it is kind of weird to think that after you pass away your body is placed into a box, the lid is closed, you're driven to a location, loved ones carry you to a grave, where you are then lowered into the ground. Listen, I've never been dead before, and I know when you're dead you don't feel anything, but the thought of your body being carried around in a wooden box IS kind of weird. Kind of creepy. And kind of perfect for a Halloween simulation!
There’s a Fun Halloween Costume Contest for Dogs in McLean County, KY
McLean County businesswoman Natalie Hardin walked into PetSmart a few days ago and noticed that the store was selling a bunch of Halloween costumes for dogs. That's when the idea hit her- like a big rawhide bone right upside the head. LOL! She immediately thought, "We need to have a costume contest for dogs in Sacramento!" And, well, guess what? They're going to.
What’s Black & White and Adoptable in Newburgh, IN? Molly, Poppy, & Pascha [WHS Pets of the Week]
Meet Molly. Molly is a pit mix that has been at the WHS for a little while now and is ready for her forever home! The BEST part about Miss Molly McMutt is that she is housetrained! She's four years old so she still lots of life left but old enough that she's settled down and doesn't have the puppy energy and habits. She doesn't care for cats so a home without feline friends would be best. She's awfully cute with her big doe eyes and sweet smile.
Evansville Kid Has a Totally Rock N’ Roll First Birthday Party-Melissa Awesome’s Son Turns One!
We celebrated my son's birthday the best way we knew how, rock n' roll style!. You may remember last year I was gone for like three months, and that's because last September my husband and I welcomed our first child into the world, Riley. You can check out some sweet newborn photos of Baby Awesome, here. It's so wild to me that he's been here a whole year already!
Daviess Co. Animal Control Has 250 Cats – Peanut and Ziggy Need a Home by Oct 20th
Man, I hate seeing posts like this. Daviess County Animal Care and Control in Owensboro, KY, posted on Facebook today that two sweet kitties will have to be put down tomorrow if no one adopts them today. They went on to say in the post that they have 250 cats in their care and have no space left to put any more cats. Unfortunately, making room by euthanizing is the only way to make space for more cats that are coming in.
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
Utah Health Food Restaurant Opening Its Second Store in Evansville Indiana
In recent years we've seen an increase in the number of restaurants and smoothie shops opening up in the Evansville community. Many are geared toward those looking to make more health-conscious choices when it comes to what they are eating, including the latest restaurant to announce its arrival on Evansville's east side.
UPDATED INFO: Large Warehouse Fire in Evansville – Several Roads Closed Including Parts of the Lloyd
Every firefighter in the Evansville, Indiana area is on the scene of an enormous warehouse fire. The call came in at 4:40 AM. This fire quickly spread to nearby areas, causing grass fires. Morton Warehouses at 119 N. Morton is where this multiple-alarm fire began. Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike...
What’s That Nasty Smell in My Sinus Cavity? A Kentucky Doctor Explains.
I have a sinus infection. I feel fine, by the way. I am not congested. My head doesn't hurt. I don't have any drainage issues going on. I'm perfectly okay except for this REALLY gross smell all up in my nose and head. I feel like I can smell my brain.
hancockclarion.com
Combine ignites while harvesting soy beans
The Lewisport Volunteer Fire Department received a call on Friday, October 14. Glenn Moffitt’s John Deere combine had caught fire while he was operating it out in his soybean field on the corner of State Hwy 657 and McIntyre Road in Lewisport. The fire was completely knocked down by Lewisport firefighters and, thankfully, no one was injured. The land owner is Becky Toler.
wevv.com
Air44 captures demolition of old Spottsville Bridge
Watch the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 360-foot span of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County was imploded on Wednesday morning as the second phase in the bridge's four-phase demolition plan.
14news.com
Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Police say witnesses spotted the woman trying to cross the cross the street, but then it looked like she had a medical issue and fell forward into the road.
wdrb.com
Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
Smoke from Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire Spotted Miles Away by Residents in Surrounding Counties [PHOTOS]
Before the sun rose in Evansville Monday morning, firefighters were on the scene of a massive warehouse fire downtown that sent towering flames and a huge cloud of thick, black smoke into the sky spotted by southern Indiana and western Kentucky residents as far as 30 miles away. Massive Warehouse...
