Ye Planet? Kanye West To Purchase Conservative Social Media Platform Parler

By BAW Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhdUo_0icU9Gu100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nIv3_0icU9Gu100

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty


You can’t be banned if you have your own platform.

Kanye West has agreed to purchase Parler, the controversial platform that is the social media home for many conservatives. In the statement, the Billionaire rapper said “I n a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves .”

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said “T his deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals .” Parlement Technologies is the parent company of the social media app and website.

Farmer is the husband of Black Conservative talker Candace Owens

The purchase comes off the heels of West’s Twitter account being temporarily locked due to an antisemitic tweet. Also, Ye has been under fire over controversial Instagram posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian , her former boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson , and others. His latest interview with the famed podcast “ Drink Champs ” hosted by rapper NORE and DJ EFN has also raised eyebrows with Ye doubling down on his comment.

RELATED: All Falls Down: JPMorgan Chase Ends Banking Relationship With Kanye West

RELATED: Kanye West and Ray J Reunite At Candace Owens’ Struggle BLM Doc Premiere

Ye also stunned fans by wearing a “ White Lives Matter ” shirt with Owens and unaired snippets from an interview with FOX news host Tucker Carlson that featured conspiracy theories and antisemitic comments.

Amazon removed the social media site from its web-hosting service due to the platform’s refusal to remove violent and hateful posts after the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots. The app was removed from Apple and Google app stores for violating their terms of service. It has since returned to both stores.

Parler is one of the many social media platforms looking to find a space among conservatives. Former President, Donald Trump founded Truth Social which they call “ America’s “Big Tent” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology .”

“Financial terms have not been disclosed but according to the PR statement, the deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Source | CNN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Hf4H_0icU9Gu100

