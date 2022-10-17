ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms

October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
OWENSBORO, KY
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical Coming to Owensboro, KY

When I was a kid, I was obsessed with all of the TV Christmas specials. I loved Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, The Year Without a Santa Claus. My absolute favorite though, hands down, was Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Honestly, I am 50-years-old now and I STILL love that show. Each time the holiday season rolls around, I scan the TV listings to see when Rudolph's going to be on and I set my DVR to record it. That Rankin Bass masterpiece is pure magic!
OWENSBORO, KY
Last Weekend of the Holiday Drive-In Season in Reo, IN

After a summer full of movies under the stars at the Holiday Drive-In, you have one more opportunity to go before they close for the season. It's no secret that Holiday Drive-In is one of the hot spots in the Tri-State during the summer months. This drive-in theater, located in Reo, Indiana, has been a staple of the Evansville area since it opened its first screen in 1955. The Holiday Drive-In is now one of the oldest American drive-in theaters still in operation. Still, 67 years later, moviegoers still visit the drive-in to enjoy movies under the stars.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS

The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
OWENSBORO, KY
One of Kentucky’s Largest Safe Trick-or-Treat Events Returning This Year For Halloween

The pandemic canceled a lot of our favorite holiday events over the past few years. One of Kentucky's largest and most popular trick-or-treat events is back!. Technically this would be the 31st Annual Trail of Treats in Owensboro. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for families in the Tri-State not just right here in our hometown. It started years ago in Moreland Park and after several years it outgrew the space and moved to the downtown area near Smothers Park where families can move about freely and enjoy a safe place to trick-or-treat with their children.
OWENSBORO, KY
Epic Home Haunt in Evansville Adds a Last Ride Coffin Simulator For 2022

Have you ever wanted to experience your "last ride"? Now you can!. Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to take that ride to your final resting place? To be honest, the thought gives me a whole lot of anxiety, but when you think about it, it is kind of weird to think that after you pass away your body is placed into a box, the lid is closed, you're driven to a location, loved ones carry you to a grave, where you are then lowered into the ground. Listen, I've never been dead before, and I know when you're dead you don't feel anything, but the thought of your body being carried around in a wooden box IS kind of weird. Kind of creepy. And kind of perfect for a Halloween simulation!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for New Home After Former Owner Passed Away

Our pet of the week hits the mark - his name is BULLSEYE, and he is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. BULLSEYE is a one and a half year old Pointer mix who was originally a surrender at one of ITV's partner shelters. BULLSEYE got adopted a few months ago, but unfortunately, his owner recently passed away - so now BULLSEYE needs a new home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Leaf Pickup Services in Evansville, IN

There is no doubt that autumn leaves are a thing of beauty, and one of the best parts of the season. There is also no doubt that fallen leaves are a pain in the butt for homeowners (like me) who have to pick them up. I hated doing it as a kid and I still hate it as a grown-up. At least I don't have to worry about what to do with the leaves once they're all picked up. I'll just let the city come and pick them up.
EVANSVILLE, IN
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
Shy Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Someone Special to Rescue Him [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m a Guppy–a one-year-old terrier mix available for adoption at the VHS! Clocking in at 176 days, I’m currently one of our longest-dog residents here. I know what you're thinking, “Guppy, what’s the hold-up? You are so cute and charming!” Well, here’s the scoop: I’m nervous around strangers and need someone patient and dog-savvy. Also, not a fan of cats and am unsure of how to handle myself around children. If those things aren’t a dealbreaker, then I’m the perfect pup for you! I’m gentle while taking treats, love to go on car rides, and am very loving with the people I’ve come to know! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip, vaccinations, AND heartworm treatment.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Owensboro, KY
