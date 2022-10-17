ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.1. The Wiz

What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?

By NewsOne Staff
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7x70_0icU5Sg100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBg0c_0icU5Sg100

Source: skynesher / Getty

I t’s October and you know what that means. It’s time to dust off our best Halloween costumes and let the festivities begin!

Dressing up for Halloween is as American as apple pie. Every year during October, Americans spend millions of dollars on lavish costumes and way too much candy, making “ All Hallow’s Eve” the second-largest commercially celebrated holiday in the county.

Although Halloween is usually well-natured and in good fun, some believe Christians shouldn’t participate in such a celebration. But what does the Bible say about Halloween and should Christians be skipping over the holiday?

To help you understand Halloween a bit better, let’s first take a look at its origins.

The Origins of Halloween

Some historians believe Halloween is rooted in pagan traditions originating from ancient Celtic harvest festivals . The Gaelic festival called Samhain was a celebration that marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, or what the Celtics called the “darker half” of the year. The festival included huge gatherings, feasts, bonfires, and sacrifice rituals. Early literature from the time suggests these celebrations opened portals to the Celtic Otherworld. The Otherworld was a spirit realm for deities as well as the dead.

Cattle and livestock were also slaughtered as gifts to the spirit realm and special bonfires helped protect the rituals from unwanted demons.

Although Halloween’s origins come from pagan beliefs, Christians have long been a part of its celebrations. During the 8th century, Rome’s Pope Gregory III moved ‘All Saints Day’ to Nov. 1, which officially made  Oct. 31 “All Hallows Eve.” A century later Pope Gregory IV extended the celebration to the church and the pagan holiday found its way into Christianity.

What does the Bible say about Halloween?

Although the Bible does condemn certain pagan traditions, the word “Halloween” does not appear in the text. The Bible also doesn’t warn against observing Halloween, but there are a few important verses we can reference for perspective.

Ephesians 5:7-15

Don’t participate in the things these people do. For once you were full of darkness, but now you have light from the Lord. So live as people of light! For this light within you produces only what is good and right and true. Carefully determine what pleases the Lord. Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness; instead, expose them. It is shameful even to talk about the things that ungodly people do in secret. But their evil intentions will be exposed when the light shines on them, for the light makes everything visible. This is why it is said, “Awake, O sleeper, rise up from the dead, and Christ will give you light.” So be careful how you live.

Deuteronomy 18:10-12

For example, never sacrifice your son or daughter as a burnt offering. And do not let your people practice fortune-telling or sorcery, or allow them to interpret omens, or engage in witchcraft, or cast spells, or function as mediums or psychics, or call forth the spirits of the dead. Anyone who does these things is an object of horror and disgust to the Lord.

1 Corinthians 10:21

“You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons. You cannot partake of the table of the Lord and the table of demons.”

Isaiah 5:20

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!”

Romans 13:12

“The night is far gone; the day is at hand. So then let us cast off the works of darkness and put on the armor of light.”

John 3:19-20

“And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil. For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed.”

Luke 10:19-20

“Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you. Nevertheless, do not rejoice in this, that the spirits are subject to you, but rejoice that your names are written in heaven.”

SEE ALSO:

Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church

OP-ED: Black Christians Should Understand The Politics Behind Overturning Roe v. Wade Are Anti-Black And Anti-Christian


The post What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Ingram Atkinson

The mysterious Book of Enoch and the reasoning it’s not in the Bible is interesting

The book of Enoch contains a lot of info that was controversial for it's time. The book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious work, traditionally ascribed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. It has been completely lost and its various sections have been scattered throughout various works. The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably was composed at the end of the 1st century BC."
Chris Freyler

Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Ingram Atkinson

The disturbing history of the Catholic Church

Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.
themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
Central Oregonian

FAITH: Why are so many young people leaving the church?

It breaks my heart to see large number of parents, grandparents in my congregation whose children are not serving the Lord and have abandoned faithEvery month or so, I see a new article talking about and warning us all that millennials and Gen Z are leaving the church at an alarming rate. By all accounts, this appears to be a national trend that is not reversing, meaning those same young people are not coming back to church as adults and are abandoning Christianity altogether. I can remember reading an article about 20 years ago, not long after 9/11, that...
Amarie M.

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.
Atlas Obscura

Monsters Are Everywhere in the Bible—And Some Are Even Human

This story was originally published on The Conversation and appears here under a Creative Commons license. What is a “monster”? For most Americans, this word sparks images of haunted houses and horror movies: scary creations, neither human nor animal, and usually evil. But it can be helpful to think about “monsters” beyond these knee-jerk images. Ever since the 1990s, humanities scholars have been paying close attention to “monstrous” bodies in literature: characters whose appearance challenges common ideas about what’s normal.
msn.com

20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible

Slide 1 of 21: From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses

The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
Well+Good

October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money

That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
ohmymag.co.uk

Santa Claus’s grave has been found after 1,600 years

Don’t worry, we don’t literally mean Santa Claus’s tomb, he is still good and alive to deliver your presents this Christmas. We are actually talking about the inspiration behind Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas. The Saint’s burial place as such is known, but why has it taken so long?
Phys.org

Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome

In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Andrei Tapalaga

Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?

Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy