Check Out How These Illinois Tech AI Researchers Extracted Personal Information From Anonymous Cell Phone Data Using Machine Learning

marktechpost.com
Latest Machine Learning Research At Apple Proposes ‘DD-GloVe,’ A Train-Time Debiasing Algorithm To Learn Word Embeddings By Leveraging Dictionary Definitions
Word embeddings can capture semantic and syntactic similarities between words meaningfully. Word2Vec, GloVe, and FastText are popular embeddings. Despite the growing popularity of contextual word embeddings such as BERT embeddings and ELMo, current research continues to use static word embeddings as input to its cutting-edge algorithms in downstream natural language processing and computer vision applications. Despite its efficiency, biases in word embeddings show negative associations between some ideas. The researchers initially discovered that the distance between man and woman is comparable to that between programmer and housewife. Similar phenomena in word embeddings lead to biassed readings in the word analog task, with specific terms associated with gender, racial, and religious prejudices. If used in downstream tasks, biased word embeddings would generate allocational and representational damages.
marktechpost.com
Researchers From China Proposed A Novel μXRD Image Screening Method Based On Federated Learning (FL) To Improve The Screening While Protecting Data Privacy
Federated learning provides a mechanism to unleash data to fuel new AI applications by training AI models without letting anyone see or access your data. Industrial minerals are subjected to synchrotron X-ray microdiffraction (XRD) services to determine their crystal impurities in terms of crystallinity and possible impurities. XRD services produce huge amounts of photos; these images must be filtered before being processed and stored further. Due to service users’ reluctance to provide their original experimental photographs, there aren’t enough efficient labeled examples to train a screening model. To enhance screening while maintaining data privacy, researchers suggest federated learning (FL) based XRD image screening approach in this study. With the help of cutting-edge client sampling algorithms, their solution addresses the problem of imbalanced data distribution faced by service users while using various types and quantities of samples. They also suggest hybrid training techniques to address asynchronous data exchanges between FL clients and servers. The results of the studies demonstrate that their technology may guarantee efficient screening for commercial customers testing industrial materials while protecting commercially sensitive information.
marktechpost.com
Meet ‘DreamFusion,’ An Effective AI Technique That Uses Machine Learning To Synthesize 3D Models From Text Prompts
By prompting a text-to-image model we can generate images of a wide variety of objects. With clever prompting, it’s also possible to synthesize different perspectives of a specific object:. The question researchers at Google posed is: can we integrate these perspectives into a single, coherent 3d object?. NeRF. Consider...
marktechpost.com
Researchers from MIT and Microsoft Propose a Practical and Robust Video Conferencing Method Called Gemino That Uses Neural Compression System
We all saw the importance of good-quality video conferencing tools during COVID lockdowns. Education, entertainment, work meetings, and family visits became video conferences, and we spent hours finding the tool that gave us the best visual quality. The face-to-face communication continued via our screens when the faces were distant. However,...
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces Unified Language Learner (UL2 20B): A Breakthrough Language Pre-Training Paradigm
One of the overarching goals of machine learning (ML) research is the development of methods for creating models that can accurately interpret and produce natural language for use in practical settings. There are two main approaches for creating and training language models; autoregressive decoder-only architectures and corruption-based encoder-decoder architectures. While...
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
marktechpost.com
Latest Machine Learning Research From CMU Introduces ‘DASH,’ a Differentiable NAS Algorithm that Computes the Mixture of Operations Using the Fourier Diagonalization of Convolution, Achieving an up-to-10x Search Time Speedup in Practice
The ground-breaking research conducted in the last ten years is mainly responsible for the remarkable achievements gained in machine learning. Machine learning applications are now necessary to address a wide range of real-world issues, including facial recognition, fraudulent transactions, machine translation, and illness detection and protein sequence prediction in the medical profession. However, advancement in these fields has required arduous manual labor in task-specific neural network design and training, which utilizes a considerable amount of human and computational resources that most practitioners do not have access to. Contrary to this task-specific approach, general-purpose models, such DeepMind’s Perceiver IO, Gato, and Google’s Pathway, have been designed to solve multiple tasks simultaneously. Practitioners, however, cannot even determine whether fine-tuning one of these models would be effective on their target task because these private pretrained models are not publicly accessible. Moreover, a general-purpose model cannot be independently created from scratch because of the enormous computing power and training data needed.
marktechpost.com
What Does it Mean to Deploy a Machine Learning Model?
Data Science, a promising field that continues to attract more and more companies, is struggling to be integrated into industrialization processes. In most cases, machine learning (ML) models are implemented offline in a scientific research context. Almost 90% of the models created are never deployed in production conditions. Deployment can be defined as a process by which an ML model is integrated into an existing production environment to achieve effective data-driven business decisions. It is one of the last stages of the machine learning life cycle. Nevertheless, ML has evolved in recent years from a purely academic study area to one that may address actual business issues. However, there may be various problems and worries when using machine learning models in operational systems.
getnews.info
A Unique Verification Method Suggested As The Ultimate Security Solutions for Cyberthreats and Metaverse Protection
The suggestion was made by Ramon Ortiz, the founder of RO Systems International. Metaverse is a highly evolving technology that has taken the world by storm. Cyber Threats and security issues are one of the most vastly discussed problems in the Metaverse, which cause a client to constantly feel that something might be lost or taken away from them. It is essential that a client feels safe and secure without having to worry about any threat that they might have to face in the blockchain universe.
marktechpost.com
Top Data Engineering Tools/Platforms in 2022
The phrase “data engineering tools” refers to a broad category of technologies that comprise the contemporary data stack. Modern data stacks require specialized technologies to speed up data integration engineering. These connectors are scalable to accommodate your expanding data needs, end-user-centric, and independent of the cloud. Data engineering tools typically assist with the following:
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Israel (2022)
Revolution in Artificial Intelligence is causing a paradigm change in almost every field of the tech industry. Various startups around the world are transforming and making lives easier using the aid of AI. In this article, let’s look at some of the most innovative AI startups founded in Israel.
thefastmode.com
RSA Unveils Solution to Detect Critical Security Threats on Mobile Devices
RSA announced a first-of-its kind technology that detects critical security threats on a user’s mobile device and restricts their ability to access corporate systems. Called RSA Mobile Lock, it essentially contains the threat from spreading and compromising the wider network. Why This Matters - 82% of data breaches involve...
monitordaily.com
Innovation, Data Privacy and Our Responsibility – An interview with Anirban Basak, CEO of FortifID
Data privacy should be of paramount importance to all, including financial intuitions. Anirban Basak, founder and CEO of FortifID and a fellow at MIT Connection Science, spoke with Deborah Reuben of TomorrowZone about how the future of data privacy is evolving. With the accelerating pace of innovation and the multitude...
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Develop and Implement More Secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)
Malicious actors have made application programming interfaces their primary target in the IT infrastructure because they are very easy to intercept. Cybercriminals are on the prowl to identify less secure APIs, and compromise them to use them as a gateway to infiltrate the business network. Attackers can modify the Hypertext...
ffnews.com
authID Introduces Human Factor Authentication with the Launch of Verified 3.0
AuthID [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure authentication solutions, today announced the launch of Verified 3.0, its next-generation platform that delivers Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA). authID’s Verified platform binds strong, “unphishable”, passwordless authentication with biometric identity, which offers our customers a streamlined path to zero trust architecture. Verified best-of-breed FIDO2 passwordless authentication is certified by the FIDO Alliance to be interoperable with and compliant with FIDO specifications.
Phone Arena
Verizon recently suffered a small but serious data breach; all affected accounts are now 'secured'
After T-Mobile, T-Mobile, and... T-Mobile again, it is now Verizon's turn to attract public criticism and generate major concern among its own wireless customers for failing to protect said customers' personal information against the havoc-wreaking actions of "bad actors." One such "third party actor", whose identity is still either unknown...
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Harvard Developed an Ionic Circuit Comprising Hundreds of Ionic Transistors and Performed a Core Process of Neural Network Computing in Water
Information is processed by microprocessors in computers, data centers, and smartphones by manipulating electrons that pass through solid semiconductors. However, our brains have a distinct mechanism as they process information by controlling ions in a liquid medium. For a very long time, scientists have worked to create “ionics” in an aqueous solution that mimics how the human brain processes information. Scientists think the variety of ionic species with different physical and chemical properties could be utilized for richer and more diverse information processing, despite the fact that ions in water move more slowly than electrons in semiconductors.
fintechmagazine.com
How will digital identity shape the metaverse?
Dr Memoona J Anwar, Chief Compliance and Innovation Officer at Data Zoo, looks into the future of the metaverse and digital identity. Once considered a sci-fi fantasy, the metaverse is gaining momentum amongst individuals, industries, and governments. The proposed network of 3D worlds will push the boundaries of what we...
