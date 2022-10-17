ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress

Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

First Cup celebrates online store launch with sales ahead of Pearland retail store opening

First Cup is holding a grand opening for its online storefront after the website went live Oct. 15. The coffee shop is offering sales on premium roasts and free shipping on its official website as the retail store opening at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland, finishes construction. The store is estimated to open in November, according to the First Cup Facebook page. First Cup’s flagship location and roastery will include a drive-thru, over 5,500 square feet of community space, private offices for rent and a conference room. www.firstcup.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands area sees lower demand for homes under $400K in September 2022

Homes sold in The Woodlands area saw median price increases from 2021 in September. (Photos by Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 40 homes sold for $1 million or higher in September 2022 as of information provided Oct. 3. In comparison, only four homes under $200,000 were sold in September in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in September were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 40 homes sold in that price range in 77386, down from the previous month, when 50 homes were sold in that range. A total of 131 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes, down from 157 the previous month. A total of 112 homes sold in the $400,000-$599,000 price range across all ZIP codes. The greatest increase in median home price from September 2021 to September 2022 was in the 77381 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 36.69% from $400,000 to $546,750.
mocomotive.com

Salata Salad Kitchen Continues to Grow in Greater Houston With a New Location in Magnolia

The new Salata location in Magnolia makes healthy and fresh meal options even more accessible to Montgomery County. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // TEXAS – Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Magnolia, TX on Thursday, October 20th. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 6209 FM 1488 Suite C, Magnolia, TX 77354.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Multiple transportation projects in League City set to make progress soon

Work on the intersection of FM 518 and I-45 began Sept. 16 and will conclude by the end of the year. (Courtesy city of League City) The city of League City has been the headquarters for multiple transportation projects happening soon in the Bay Area. Read down below for more information on when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding them.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University, including Wild Fork Foods

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas-based Zalat Pizza to bring concept to Kroger Marketplace in Conroe

Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. The pilot location within Kroger is one of two planned this fall in the Greater Houston area. Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who opened the first restaurant location in the Dallas area in 2015. The concept has 24 locations across Dallas and Houston with plans to open more in 2023, according to the release. www.zalatpizza.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Another Kpop Anime opens in Oak Ridge North

Another Kpop Anime has offerings for K-pop and anime enthusiasts. (Courtesy Another Kpop Anime) Another Kpop Anime, a new store for anime and K-pop enthusiasts, celebrated its grand opening Oct. 15 at 25188 I-45, Ste. A1D, Spring. The store offers a variety of K-pop albums and memorabilia alongside anime collectibles,...
OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dallas-based Zalat Pizza partners with Kroger grocery stores in Houston

Zalat Pizza will open two locations inside of two Houston Kroger stores in the coming months. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Texas-based Zalat Pizza is starting its partnership with Kroger grocery stores through the opening of two new locations inside Houston Kroger stores. The pilot location will be in Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace’s Kroger, 9703 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, and open Oct. 21. A second Houston-Kroger location will open in the Conroe Marketplace supermarket, 341 S. Loop 336 W, Conroe, in December. Zalat Pizza opened in the Dallas area as a standalone store; the two new Houston locations inside of Kroger grocery stores will allow shoppers to pick up and order delivery from convenient locations. www.zalatpizza.com.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Five Houston restaurants you should give a taste

HOUSTON — The Houston Chronicle recently released their list of Houston's Top 100 Restaurants. A group effort put together by the paper's entire food team, the list highlights the very best restaurants that Houston has to offer. Bao Ong, a Restaurant Columnist with the Houston Chronicle, joined Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

