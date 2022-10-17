Homes sold in The Woodlands area saw median price increases from 2021 in September. (Photos by Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 40 homes sold for $1 million or higher in September 2022 as of information provided Oct. 3. In comparison, only four homes under $200,000 were sold in September in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in September were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 40 homes sold in that price range in 77386, down from the previous month, when 50 homes were sold in that range. A total of 131 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes, down from 157 the previous month. A total of 112 homes sold in the $400,000-$599,000 price range across all ZIP codes. The greatest increase in median home price from September 2021 to September 2022 was in the 77381 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 36.69% from $400,000 to $546,750.

1 DAY AGO