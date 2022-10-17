Quiet Quitting Might Be A Hot Trend, But It's Actually Leaving A Lot Of People Out. Here's What We Can Do Instead
Quiet quitting is a trend that’s sweeping the nation. The basic principle is that employees are pushing back on unrealistic job expectations and reclaiming their time, energy, and job responsibilities.
Some people are lauding it as a great workers’ movement, while others are shaming it as this generation’s "lazy" work ethic. But an entire swath of the population is entirely left out of the movement: people of color, LBTQIA individuals, people who are disabled, and the helping professions.
Why Is This?
According to Sara Rahmani, VP of People Experience and DEI at Chronus, a major tech community, "Minorities, especially those with intersectional identities, can’t always pull back. They’re already held to exceptionally high standards because of implicit bias, and pulling back from work might be seen as rejecting authority instead of boundary setting." As an intersectional writer myself, I definitely know what she means.
When someone is seen as rejecting authority, they may lose out on promotions, get written up at work, and could potentially be fired. They’re often labeled as an outcast and not a team player.
It can lead to quiet firing , where management creates a hostile environment so the worker wants to leave. So, it's really a double-edged sword for employees who want to do a good job, but also establish good boundaries at work.NBC / Via giphy.com
Essentially, quiet quitting exasperates this potential trigger in the American workforce for those of us who haven't traditionally been in a position of privilege.
The stakes are also higher for us because we may face racism, sexism, homophobia, and other biases when job hunting. So, staying in a job, even in a job with higher-than-realistic work expectations, might be better than finding a new job with unknown challenges.
But What About Burnout?IntoAction / Via giphy.com
Rahmani goes on to say that those unrealistic job expectations increase burnout in populations with less working privilege.
Burnout is “physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion, accompanied by decreased motivation, lowered performance and negative attitudes toward oneself and others” if you’re asking the American Psychological Association . And, well, they kinda know their stuff.
If you’re asking me, well, basically, it’s bad news.Ion / Via giphy.com
Those who suffer from burnout have lower production at work and might feel unsatisfied with their job. And it can take a serious toll on their mental and physical health.
When I suffered from burnout, I slept 14-16 hours a night, didn’t have time for anything but work, and was too exhausted to participate in any of the hobbies I loved. It sucked. Hard.NBC / Via giphy.com
How To Prevent Burnout
Navigating burnout is hard. But prevention starts with establishing boundaries. Small ones to start, but vocal ones — not quiet.
Your approach should be different if you have a supportive or unsupportive boss, but Rahmani states that “the ultimate goal is to set boundaries from the beginning. It’s never too late to stand up and be your own advocate.”
You need to frame those boundaries in a positive way. And you need to talk to people about your boundaries, not just quietly change your behavior. Having a supportive network is crucial to being able to maintain those boundaries.
Physical, mental, and emotional boundaries are at the core of work-life boundaries. It’s critical you’re in a space where you don’t feel like you’re overextending yourself.
Psst, not sure what kinds of boundaries would help? Check out these work-life balance tips that people say have really helped reduce their stress.
