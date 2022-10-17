ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing. How That Could Affect Your Account

Attention all Netflix freeloaders: The streaming service is working on a way to crack down on password sharing. “We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders on Oct. 18.

