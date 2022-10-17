ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7Nyf_0icTydjD00
1 of 4

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets announced a multiyear contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. on Monday that could be worth as much as $82 million.

The team did not reveal details, but a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press it was a four-year extension with only the first season, in 2023-24, guaranteed at about $16 million.

The deal was reached Monday, the deadline for players out of the rookie draft class of 2019 to agree to extensions. The 22-year-old Porter will make $3.2 million this season in the last year of his current deal which remains in place, according to the person who spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because details were not released.

Porter is one of the young players the rebuilding Rockets hope will help them return to contention. He has played in 87 games with 84 starts over two seasons, averating 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds last season.

“We value the player and the person that Scoot is becoming and are eager to invest in him and his journey,” general manager Rafael Stone said. “He’s expressed how happy he is to be with this organization and has shown his commitment to putting in the work both on and off the court. We are excited for the opportunity to continue to build something special with him.”

Porter was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 draft and spent his first NBA season with the Cavaliers before being traded to the Rockets in January 2021.

Porter is one of eight players over the past two seasons to have averaged at least 15 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal and two 3-pointers a game. The other players to have done that are former Rockets star James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

Porter was 21 when he scored 50 points with 11 assists against Milwaukee on April 29, 2021 to become the fifth-youngest player to have a 50-point game in NBA history. He passed James as the youngest player to have a 50-point game with at least 10 assists.

Porter recorded a triple-double of 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists on March 30, 2022 against Sacramento to become the youngest player in franchise history with a triple-double.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns

As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray paid immediate dividends for Atlanta at both ends of the court, scoring 20 points and picking off five steals to lead the Hawks past the pesky Houston Rockets 117-107 in the season opener Wednesday night. Murray, an All-Star guard acquired from San Antonio in...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot.
MEMPHIS, TN
Click2Houston.com

Houston Rockets to begin season Wednesday

HOUSTON – Chancellor Johnson checking in for NBA Tip-Off week! As the Astros continue to chase their quest for another World Series title it can be easy to forget their neighbors down the street, the Houston Rockets. They’ll begin their season on Wednesday. For a second straight year,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Column: Dusty Baker takes another run at that elusive title

Johnnie B. Baker Jr. — he answers to Dusty — has built a lifetime of memories by bearing witness to some of baseball’s significant moments. It might be more appropriate to call him Forrest Gump. When Hank Aaron hit his 715th homer, Baker was kneeling in the on-deck circle. When Steve Bartman reached over a Wrigley Field railing in an ill-fated pursuit of that foul ball, Baker watched in stoic disbelief from the dugout.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Astros McCullers OK after being cut by bottle in celebration

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. sustained a small cut to his throwing elbow after being hit with a bottle during the team’s celebration after winning the AL Division Series. “Unfortunately, after the victory in Seattle, I caught a spare champagne bottle to the elbow bone,” McCullers said. He’s OK but had some swelling after the incident so the team chose to give him an extra day to rest. Up 2-0 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, Houston will start Cristian Javier in Game 3 at the New York Yankees on Saturday and McCullers will start Game 4 Sunday night.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul

Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Timme back as No. 2 Gonzaga seeks elusive national title

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme wasn’t ready to grow up, at least not without giving it one more shot at bringing an elusive national title to Gonzaga. “My heart’s in Spokane,” Timme said. “And I wasn’t ready to be an adult yet, I guess.” Timme is the leader of a Bulldogs team that should again be among the contenders to lift the championship trophy next April in Houston. Gonzaga begins the season ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25. Not being in the top spot in the rankings has been an outlier for the majority of Timme’s career.
SPOKANE, WA
The Associated Press

No. 25 Texas Tech newcomers are younger for Adams this time

Texas Tech again has a bunch of new players on its roster. This time, the newcomers are much younger. The 25th-ranked Red Raiders go into the second season for homegrown head coach Mark Adams with only three returning players. The 10 newcomers include five true freshmen and five transfers, only two of them seniors. “Our biggest challenge for our coaching staff is to get these guys thinking older and playing older, and playing with some maturity,” Adams said. Four of Texas Tech’s primary starters through much of the Big 12 schedule last season were seniors in their first — and only season — in the program. Senior big man Marcus Santos-Silva was in his second season after three at VCU.
LUBBOCK, TX
KRON4 News

Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy hired by Rangers

(AP) — The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager. The three-time World Series champion comes out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons. Texas made the surprise announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended. The 67-year-old Bochy hasn’t managed […]
The Associated Press

Cal looks to end losing season streak in Year 4 under Fox

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Between stepping into a rebuilding job and dealing with COVID, Mark Fox’s coaching tenure at California hasn’t gotten off to the smoothest start. The Golden Bears have had three straight losing seasons under Fox and five straight overall for their longest stretch of futility in more than four decades. But Fox believes he could have the right pieces in place to turn things around at a school that hasn’t made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, the second-to-last season under coach Cuonzo Martin. “It’s finally a team that has more depth, more balance, more athleticism than we’ve had,” Fox said. “We are super excited to begin the year.”
BERKELEY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy