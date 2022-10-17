Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
German crypto bank Nuri tells 500K users to withdraw funds ahead of shutdown
German crypto bank Nuri has told its 500,000 users to withdraw funds from their accounts as the firm prepares to shut down and liquidate the business, marking it as another victim of the 2022 bear market. Nuri first reported liquidity issues in August, after announcing that it had filed for...
CoinTelegraph
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
CoinTelegraph
Major client demand was the ‘tipping point’ for BNY Mellon’s crypto services
BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince says “client demand” was the “tipping point” that ultimately led to the bank’s launch of institutional-focused crypto services last week. BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank, became the first large bank in the country to offer custody of institutional clients’ Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) on Oct. 11.
CoinTelegraph
Will ETH price crash to $750? Ethereum daily active addresses plunge to 4-month lows
Ethereum has witnessed a substantial drop in its daily active address (DAA) count over the last four months, raising fears about more downside for Ether (ETH) price in the coming weeks. Stagnant Ethereum price spooks investors. The number of Ether DAA dropped to 152,000 on Oct. 21, its lowest level...
CoinTelegraph
Users upset that Binance's wrong-crypto-network retrieval fees have soared to 500 BUSD
On Oct. 18, the product team at cryptocurrency exchange Binance held an ask-me-anything session with users on Reddit. Of particular interest was a discussion that arose regarding retrieval fees for crypto sent on different networks than the recipient’s wallet address on Binance. According to u/Maxx3141, who brought up the issue:
CoinTelegraph
UK inflation rate hits 10.1%, British Bitcoin community responds
Prices in the United Kingdom continue to rise, hitting another 40-year high of 10.1%. According to figures from the U.K’s Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August. The 10.1% figure mirrors July’s recent high.
CoinTelegraph
Silvergate Capital's crypto-to-fiat transfers decrease by $50B compared with Q3 2021
On Oct. 18, Silvergate Capital, a crypto-fiat gateway network designed for financial institutions, announced its financial results for Q3 2022. The bank, known for services such as processing consumer fiat deposits to cryptocurrency exchanges, saw the transfer volume on the Silvergate Exchange Network plummet close to $50 billion compared to Q3 2021. Silvergate handled $112.6 billion of such transfers in Q3 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Nubank to launch loyalty tokens on the Polygon blockchain
Nubank, a fintech bank in Brazil, announced the creation of the Nucoin token on the Polygon blockchain on Oct. 19, paving the way for a rewards program for its 70 million clients across Latin America. The company said that the token will be available in the first half of 2023,...
CoinTelegraph
Voyager customers could recover 72% of frozen crypto under FTX deal
Customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital may be able to recover 72% of the value of their accounts under a tentative deal with FTX US, according to court documents. However, United States bankruptcy judge Michael Wiles during a court hearing said the tentative sale would not be final until it receives the approval of Voyager’s creditors and he approves the bankruptcy payout plan, saying during the court hearing:
CoinTelegraph
Japanese regulators loosen crypto laws and make it easier to list coins
The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association, the governing body that deals with crypto assets in Japan, released documents of plans to further ease crypto laws in the country. According to a Bloomberg report, as early as December of this year, the association wants to implement a looser screening...
CoinTelegraph
SBF: FTX to filter assets it thinks are securities from US listings until registration in place
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has written a set of suggested standards for the crypto industry “while waiting for full federal regulatory regimes,” which were posted on the FTX Policy blog on Oct. 19. The post covers many of the questions facing regulators and operators, with specific reference to the United States at points. In particular, SBF outlined a plan for treating assets in the U.S. in regard to their status as securities or commodities. FTX will implement his plan, SBF wrote.
CoinTelegraph
Russian users are welcomed by crypto exchanges in Kazakhstan, but there’s a catch
Some cryptocurrency exchanges continue onboarding Russian nationals despite the latest Western sanctions against Russia, but not without certain restrictions. In late September, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev witnessed the nation’s first regulated fiat-to-crypto purchase by a local commercial bank, the Eurasian Bank. The transaction involved a local crypto exchange...
CoinTelegraph
LBank Exchange will list Spectre Chain (SPC) on Oct. 20, 2022
Internet City, Dubai, Oct. 18, 2022 — LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Spectre Chain (SPC) on Oct. 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 3:00 UTC on Oct. 20, 2022. As a...
CoinTelegraph
How long will the bear market last? Signs to watch for a crypto market reversal
The current crypto bear market has induced panic, fear and uncertainty in investors. The dire situation started when the global market capitalization of crypto dropped below the $2 trillion mark in January 2022. Since then, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by over 70% from its all-time high of $69,044.77, reached on Nov. 10, 2021. Similarly, the values of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have decreased by around 90%.
CoinTelegraph
MEXC on crypto futures are, why they matter, and the benefits they bring
In recent years, futures have started to play a pivotal role in the crypto markets. Yet if many of us were asked to explain what perpetual futures are, we'd break out into a cold sweat. Andrew Weiner, VP of MEXC, is on hand to explain how crypto futures work, what...
CoinTelegraph
UK Law Commission expects 'substantial impact' from digital asset law review
The Law Commission of England and Wales hopes to establish the United Kingdom as a leading jurisdiction for grappling with legal disputes involving emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies, digital assets and electronic documentation. The project, dubbed "Digital Assets: Which Law, Which Court?" was announced on Oct. 18 with the aim of...
CoinTelegraph
The world’s first staking summit will convene to explore where the $300B industry goes next
The world’s first Staking Summit will convene this November to explore where crypto’s rapidly growing $300 billion staking ecosystem goes post-Ethereum Merge. Staking Rewards, staking’s leading data aggregator, will be hosting the full-day, in-person event at LX Factory in Lisbon on Nov. 8 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. The summit will be bringing together some of the foremost experts and investors from across the industry, including speakers from Ethereum, Cosmos, Polkadot and many more.
CoinTelegraph
Low hash price, soaring energy costs spell tough Q3 for Bitcoin miners
Energy problems in North America and Europe and prevailing market conditions have spelled another bleak quarter for Bitcoin (BTC) mining operators on both continents. The latest Q3 mining report from Hashrate Index has highlighted several factors that have led to a significantly lower hash price and higher cost to produce 1 BTC.
CoinTelegraph
How to build a cryptocurrency mining rig
Cryptocurrency mining involves using a computer, or several computers, to validate transactions on a blockchain. Technically, these computers solve cryptographic equations and record data in a digital ledger. The more computers solving equations, the faster the blockchain can validate transactions. When miners verify the hashes of unconfirmed blocks, they receive...
CoinTelegraph
Are crypto winters the hottest time to hire? | Find out in our live AMA
The bear market has been tough on investors — but it's also been difficult for hard-working professionals who keep crypto businesses running. Some of the biggest names in the industry have announced layoffs in recent months — OpenSea, Crypto.com and Coinbase among them. In some cases, people who had accepted new roles saw job offers rescinded.
