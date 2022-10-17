Ben Simmons totaled four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in the Nets’ 130-108 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday. Simmons underwhelmed in the Nets’ loss to the Pelicans, contributing only four points and a handful of rebounds and assists. This performance certainly didn’t help the team’s cause nor his own, which could cause some additional unneeded pressure externally and internally. Simmon's can stuff the stat sheet, which is where his value lies, but it could be unwise to bank on that for your lineups at this point. A wait-and-see approach may be best before deploying this returning talent.

1 DAY AGO