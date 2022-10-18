Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband Bob Saget With Touching Tattoo

Kelly Rizzo honored her late husband, comedian Bob Saget , with a tattoo tribute to one of his favorite things: a martini.

“My tattoo for Bob,” Rizzo captioned a black-and-white photo of the ink she reshared on her Instagram story Sunday. The photo was originally shared by the tattoo’s artist, Rick Coury .

“He loved his martinis so much,” Rizzo added of Saget.

Coury told HuffPost by email on Monday that the tattoo took him around 45 minutes to complete, from Rizzo sketching it out to Coury inking it. He said it was “great knowing that this was a tribute tattoo.”

“It means a lot to me when I get to honor someone’s loved one through a tattoo,” the artist told HuffPost.

“Kelly mentioned that Bob loved martinis yet wasn’t the biggest fan of tattoos, so we got a little laugh out of that,” Coury added. “I’m just so happy that Kelly loves this tattoo so much and that it means a lot to her. That’s the most important part for me.”

The entertainer previously noted the “Full House” star’s love of the classic cocktail in a post on what would have been Saget’s 66th birthday in May.

Eat Travel Rock/Ink by Rico (Photo: Eat Travel Rock/Ink by Rico)

“Honey, everyone loves you so damn much,” Rizzo wrote at the time. “You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ’round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute.”

“Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today,” she added. “And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey.”

Saget and Rizzo began dating in 2015 and tied the knot three years later. He is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo and Lara Saget attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Benefit on June 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Leon Bennett via Getty Images)

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, just after performing a standup set as part of his new comedy tour.

The comedian’s family later confirmed that his cause of death was related to an accidental head injury .

This story has been updated to include an interview with the artist.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.