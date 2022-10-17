Read full article on original website
Related
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa globe-trotting AP photographer John Gaps III dies, age 63
AP — Award-winning former Associated Press photographer John Gaps III, who documented everything from war zones to the NCAA College World Series during his career, was found dead at his home in Des Moines, Iowa, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 63. Gaps was found by police in his...
KCRG.com
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below is the final regular-season football poll: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 7-1 84 2 2. Pleasant Valley (5) 8-0 82 1 3. Southeast Polk 7-1 70 3 3. Ankeny 7-1 70 4 5. Cedar Falls 6-2 47 6 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 42 […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines native creates Lego model of Historic Park Inn Hotel
MASON CITY, Iowa — A 19-year-old Des Moines man who loves Lego now has one of his sculptures on display in Mason City. You may have seen some of the stuff Ethan Gonzalez does with the popular building blocks at the Iowa State Fair. But this one is special...
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
KCCI.com
'Same thing every time': Some Ankeny students feel ignored over complaints of bullying, racism
ANKENY, Iowa — Racial slurs, bullying and little help from teachers. That's what some students of color in Ankeny say they face on a daily basis. They now call on the school district to "do better." During last night's school board meeting, five Ankeny Centennial students spoke up about...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll shows Gov. Reynolds leading with wide margin
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll showsGov. Kim Reynolds with a 17% lead over challenger Deidre DeJear. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed chose DeJear. Libertarian Rick Stewart has 4%. Reynolds is set to debate DeJear Monday at 7 p.m. on PBS.
Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment
Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or by mail in the Nov. 8 elections. On the ballot is the proposed “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment,” which raises the legal standard to justify restrictions […] The post Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
grinnell.edu
Applying Mathematics to Preserve Course Registration: A Pandemic Story
In a paper recently accepted by Mathematics Magazine, faculty members Jeff Blanchard and Marc Chamberland share a story of Grinnellian resilience and intellectual curiosity applied to solve a daunting problem. In the spring of 2020 during the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, Grinnell College and higher education institutions across the country raced...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
Des Moines' justice center named after controversial county attorney
The Polk County Justice Center was renamed Tuesday in recognition of John P. Sarcone, who is retiring in January after 32 years as county attorney.A resolution to do so was approved by supervisors in a 4-1 vote that came with no public input sessions prior to Tuesday's meeting.Why it matters: Sarcone is a polarizing figure who faced public outrage in recent months for prosecuting George Floyd protesters and attempts to prosecute journalists who covered them.Under his direction, the county also filed a motion in 2007 to block gay marriage until an appeal could be heard following a district court judge's...
KCCI.com
MercyOne updates visitor guidelines
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
Officials resume search near Lake Red Rock for missing Oskaloosa man
MARION COUNTY, Iowa – The search for a missing Oskaloosa man is back underway Wednesday morning in the area of Cordova Park, along the shores of Lake Red Rock. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said its search began Sunday morning after being notified by Mahaska County that 41-year-old Raymond William Welch had been at Cordova […]
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize
A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
Cedar Falls Native Almost Causes Celebrity Divorce [WATCH]
One Cedar Falls native had viewers of 'The Voice' at the edge of their seats on Monday evening. WARNING: THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR RECENT EPISODE OF 'THE VOICE' THAT AIRED ON MONDAY OCTOBER 18TH, 2022. Rising country star Jay Allen has been making waves on the hit NBC...
KCRG.com
Driver who died after crashing into grain bin in Linn County identified
Midterm election races across the country could impact control of Congress. As the Midterm election nears, some races across the country could impact the control of Congress. Putin declares martial law in Ukraine regions annexed by Russia. Updated: 1 hour ago. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law. Iowa...
kniakrls.com
Alleged Incident on Indianola School District Bus Under Investigation
An alleged incident took place in early October on an Indianola Community School District bus involving potential inappropriate behavior by students, and is currently under investigation by law enforcement. The Indianola Community School District has released the following statement:. “The Indianola Community School District is aware of a situation involving...
Comments / 0