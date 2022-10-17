Read full article on original website
Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??
Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
birminghamtimes.com
At Home with Yolanda Flowers, Alabama Gubernatorial Candidate, As She Makes Her Case
Few are giving Yolanda Flowers a chance to upset incumbent Kay Ivey in next month’s race for Alabama governor, but that doesn’t matter to Flowers. She’s made history once and is prepared to do it again. Flowers has already made history as the first Black female nominee...
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
University of Tennessee Creates Go Fund Me To Replace Goalposts
Tennessee fans all over have reason to celebrate. After 15 years, the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide of Alabama in a wild 52-49 finish. The game-winning field goal by Tennessee sent a dart straight through the hearts of Alabama fans. What made it even worse is that Alabama had a...
wbrc.com
Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book
Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.
Bibb County Pummels Ironmen In Choctaws’ Season Finale
Your high school football coverage is brought to you by UA Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Bibb County Choctaws (7-3, 6-1) travelled to Tuscaloosa to take on the Holt Ironmen (0-9, 0-7) on Thursday night. The Choctaws took care of business, putting up a dominant first half of football, and secured second place in Class 4A Region 3 with a 49-0 victory.
North Alabama community organizations write letter calling for prison reform & marijuana decriminalization
Several North Alabama organizations are calling on Governor Kay Ivey, the state legislature and local governments to address issues in Alabama's current prison system.
wvtm13.com
One more freezing cold night ahead of a nice warming trend
The first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, and another one comes overnight as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. ONE MORE FREEZING NIGHT. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery. None will force immediate changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment […]
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?
Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
Alabama schools increasingly rely on emergency certified teachers
Amid teacher shortages, Alabama school officials are increasingly relying on alternative pathways to get teachers into classrooms, including certifying those with college degrees who want to teach but don’t have formal training in how to do so. Statewide, 1,300 of the state’s 47,500 teachers, or 3%, were teaching using...
The Daily South
Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm
Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
