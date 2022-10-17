ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alt 101.7

Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??

Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book

Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Bibb County Pummels Ironmen In Choctaws’ Season Finale

Your high school football coverage is brought to you by UA Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Bibb County Choctaws (7-3, 6-1) travelled to Tuscaloosa to take on the Holt Ironmen (0-9, 0-7) on Thursday night. The Choctaws took care of business, putting up a dominant first half of football, and secured second place in Class 4A Region 3 with a 49-0 victory.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

One more freezing cold night ahead of a nice warming trend

The first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, and another one comes overnight as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. ONE MORE FREEZING NIGHT. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?

Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama schools increasingly rely on emergency certified teachers

Amid teacher shortages, Alabama school officials are increasingly relying on alternative pathways to get teachers into classrooms, including certifying those with college degrees who want to teach but don’t have formal training in how to do so. Statewide, 1,300 of the state’s 47,500 teachers, or 3%, were teaching using...
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm

Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
