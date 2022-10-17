ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss student from Raleigh injured in deadly hit-and-run crash

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

A Raleigh woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Oxford, Mississippi.

The woman, 20-year-old Blanche Williamson, is a sophomore at Ole Miss student. Investigators said she and classmate Walker Fielder were hit around 1 a.m. by a Toyota pickup truck. Fielder did not survive the crash.

Oxford Police Department has since arrested Seth Rokitka of Marshall County, Mississippi. The department said he was driving the truck when the crash happened. He was captured Monday morning and his truck was found crashed north of Oxford in Marshall County.

Tristan Holland of Collierville, Tennessee, has also been arrested. He is charged with accessory after the fact.

Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)

Williamson was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition at last check.

Oxford Police Department tells ABC11 that the case remains an open investigation.

Oxford's mayor Robyn Tannehill took to social media to share her sympathies:

"I am writing to you tonight as a Mother with a broken heart for these families, for their precious friends, for their sorority sisters and fraternity brothers, for their hometowns, and for our community as we all weather another terrible storm." Read her full statement here.

Ole Miss' chancellor Glenn F. Boyce extended condolences to Fielder's friends and family and asked for people to pray for Williamson's full recovery.

"We are a tight-knit and welcoming campus and community, which is what makes this act so jarring for us. I urge anyone in need of support to reach out to those around them, or to seek assistance from one of the following university support services," the chancellor said in a statement.

ABC11 Eyewitness News

