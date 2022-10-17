Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after big win vs. Kansas

The Oklahoma Sooners got a big-time performance from quarterback Dillon Gabriel to help end the three-game skid. In the Sooners 52-42 win over the Kansas Jayhawks, Gabriel completed 69% of his passes for 403 yards, two touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown.

On the opening drive of the game, Dillon Gabriel was 4 of 6 for 68 yards, helping the Sooners march down the field for their first opening-drive touchdown since week one. In the first half, Gabriel completed 70% of his passes for 304 yards, and the Sooners were 7 of 9 on third down on their way to a 35-21 halftime lead.

For his efforts, Gabriel was named Big 12 Newcomer of the week for the second time this season. His first honor came after Oklahoma’s 33-3 win over Kent State in week two.

The Sooners’ 701 yards of total offense are the most by any Big 12 team this season and the fourth most nationally.

On the year, Gabriel’s completed 65% of his passes for 1,615 yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns.

Check out some of the best photos of Dillon Gabriel this season.