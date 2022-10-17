ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

UN chief: war in Ethiopia's Tigray must end, Eritrea exit

By EDITH M. LEDERER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations chief on Monday demanded an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region and withdrawal of Eritrean forces fighting alongside the government, saying “violence and destruction have reached alarming levels” and “civilians are paying a horrific price.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that “there is no military solution” to the nearly two-year conflict between Tigrayan forces and the federal government, warning that “the situation in Ethiopia is spiraling out of control.”

He called for an urgent resumption of talks between the two sides and said, “The United Nations is ready to support the African Union in every possible way to end this nightmare for the Ethiopian people.”

The warring parties had said they were ready to participate in AU-led talks which were due to take place in South Africa earlier this month, but they were postponed because of logistical and technical issues.

AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed “grave concern” in a statement Sunday over the fighting and called for an “immediate, unconditional cease-fire and the resumption of humanitarian services.”

He urged the parties “to recommit to dialogue as per their agreement to direct talks to be convened in South Africa by a high-level team led by the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa and supported by the international community.”

Guterres told reporters that Ethiopia’s “social fabric is being ripped apart,” saying innocent people are being killed every day in indiscriminate attacks, including in residential areas, and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes since hostilities resumed in August, many for the second time.

“We are also hearing disturbing accounts of sexual violence and other acts of brutality against women, children and men,” the U.N. chief said.

Months of political tensions between Ethiopia’s government and Tigray leaders who once dominated the government exploded into war in November 2020.

Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopian soldiers fled the Tigrayan capital Mekele in June 2021 and the government declared a national state of emergency with sweeping powers. A drone-assisted government military offensive halted the Tigrayans’ approach to Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, and last December the Tigrayans retreated back to Tigray.

A cease-fire that began in March and allowed much-needed aid to enter Tigray ended with a resumption of fighting in August.

Even before hostilities resumed, secretary-general Guterres said 13 million people needed food and other assistance in Tigray and the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

Since fighting resumed, he said, “Deliveries of aid into Tigray have been suspended for more than seven weeks, and assistance to Amhara and Afar has also been disrupted.”

Guterres urged all parties to facilitate the delivery of aid to all civilians in need.

In response to the worsening conflict, the three African members of the 15-nation U.N. Security Council -- Kenya, Gabon and Ghana -- have called for an emergency closed meeting on Ethiopia and briefings by the AU and the U.N. humanitarian office, diplomats said. A date has not yet been announced.

Guterres said he believes the fighting, which started out as an internal conflict, now has an international dimension with Eritrean forces inside Ethiopia and “a delicate situation on the border with Sudan, so this is something that needs to be seriously considered by all entities, including the Security Council.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, according to an official document seen by The Associated Press. Roughly 40 girls and women between the ages of 13 and 80 were...
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that open the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps...
WPXI Pittsburgh

UN demands end to violence in Haiti, sanctions gang leader

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and imposing sanctions on a powerful gang leader. It also established a council committee that can impose sanctions on other Haitians and groups...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Italy's far-right leader Meloni forms new government

ROME — (AP) — Giorgia Meloni on Friday formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, giving the country its first far-right-led government since the end of World War II and becoming the first woman tapped to serve as the country's premier. A presidential palace official announced that Meloni and...
WPXI Pittsburgh

New UK leader to face highest government debt in 60 years

LONDON — (AP) — British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan.
WPXI Pittsburgh

As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits

BEIJING — (AP) — As China's ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of China's at times draconian "zero-COVID" policies that are disrupting lives and the economy?
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chad govt suspends 7 political parties after deadly protests

N'DJAMENA, Chad — (AP) — Chad's government clamped down on the country's opposition Friday, suspending seven political parties and searching party offices a day after unprecedented protests around the country left more than 60 people dead. Prominent opposition leader Succes Masra tweeted that the national headquarters of his...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Iran's Rekabi latest female athlete at risk in home country

MORIOKA, Japan — (AP) — Days after Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi caused an international incident by not wearing a her country's mandatory headscarf while competing abroad, her fate is top of mind for the world's best climbers. “It has made me ill — nauseous,” said American Brooke Raboutou,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Boris Johnson eyes comeback as UK Conservatives pick new PM

LONDON — (AP) — Several British lawmakers, including scandal-tarnished former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, jockeyed for support Friday to become the country's next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss' historically short-lived government. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

MOSCOW — Authorities in a region in southern Ukraine that has been annexed by Russia last month say that at least four civilians have been killed by Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-installed regional administration in Kherson said four people were killed...
WPXI Pittsburgh

With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

KALAMATA, Greece — (AP) — Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey. Israeli defense contractor Elbit, which finalized a $1.65 billion deal with...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads

TikTok's algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. What they are not so good at, a new report has found, is detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections. That's despite TikTok having banned all political advertisements...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Two stories beneath a modern steel production plant on Warsaw's northern edge lies an untouched Cold War relic: a shelter containing gas masks, stretchers, first aid kits and other items meant to help civil defense leaders survive and guide rescue operations in case of nuclear attack or other disasters.
WPXI Pittsburgh

General who led Syrian bombing is new face of Russian war

The general carrying out President Vladimir Putin's new military strategy in Ukraine has a reputation for brutality — for bombing civilians in Russia's campaign in Syria. He also played a role in the deaths of three protesters in Moscow during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 that hastened the demise of the Soviet Union.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Greek monastery manuscripts tell new story of Ottoman rule

MOUNT ATHOS, Greece — (AP) — A church bell sounds, the staccato thudding of mallet on plank summons monks to afternoon prayers, deep voices are raised in communal chant. And high in the great tower of Pantokrator Monastery, a metal library door swings open. There, deep inside the...
WPXI Pittsburgh

German parliament clears way for huge energy relief package

BERLIN — (AP) — The German parliament on Friday cleared the way for the government to provide up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high energy prices, a plan that has been greeted with suspicion elsewhere in Europe.
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy