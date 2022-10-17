Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Key US bond yield hits highest level since June 2008
More bad news for anyone looking to buy a home: The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield rose to about 4.23% Thursday afternoon, the highest level since June 2008. Mortgage rates, which are now hovering just below 7%, tend to move in lockstep with the 10-year yield. Many market experts believe...
Clayton News Daily
Snap stock falls nearly 25% after revenue hit by shrinking advertiser budgets
Snap's bad year continues. Snap on Thursday reported revenue of $1.13 billion for the three months ending in September, a slight 6% increase from the year prior and less than Wall Street had expected, as the company confronts tightening advertiser budgets in an uncertain economy. In a letter to investors,...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Clayton News Daily
Elon Musk says Tesla shares are only going up. But he's selling them anyway
Elon Musk made another one of his predictions. On Wednesday evening's earnings call, the Tesla CEO claimed that his company, a maker of niche luxury cars, would someday be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco. Combined. Together, those companies are worth approximately $5 trillion. Tesla's market value is $650 billion -- down 7% after the company walked back a projection of 50% growth this year.
Clayton News Daily
Mortgage rates rise again, creeping closer to 7%
Mortgage rates rose again this week, stopping just short of the 7% mark. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.94% in the week ending October 20, up from 6.92% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.09%. Mortgage rates have more than...
Comments / 0