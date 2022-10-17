ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Coming Soon: Another Store To Open In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall

That's right, we're getting ANOTHER new store in the Kirkwood Mall. It's called "Just Kick It." Whilst scrolling through my Facebook feed I noticed this post made on the mall's page. Yes Please. Bismarck-Mandan needs a new shoe/sneaker store, especially since Finish Line closed some time ago. I haven't been...
Pumpkin Crazy Bismarck, Is TOO Small For Pumpkin Crazy Poll

All across the capital city store bins are overflowing with pumpkins. As we approach Halloween, front yards and porch steps are getting more and more populated with these winter squashes. But according to the good folks at lawnstarter.com, we may not hold a jack-o'-lantern candle to many other cities across the country.
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists. This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages....
New Addition Coming Soon To Bisman Wellness Center

This the time of year where we start to lose our fitness motivation. It gets chilly, more holiday treats and candies are making their way into our homes, so you might not have noticed a changed at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Mandan. The Reveal. The Family Wellness Center...
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window

You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
A fall “heatwave”, a cool down follows

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Above average highs highlight Thursday as many will warm to the 70s. All eyes are watching a low pressure system that will move through the second half of the weekend into Monday. As of now, it’s too early to make any snowfall predictions but we could see a rain-snow mix Sunday […]
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck

I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
Here’s Where To Meet Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith In Bismarck

Back for the second year in a row, the most-watched TV drama "Yellowstone" star that plays senior ranch hand "Lloyd Pierce", Forrie J. Smith is back in Bismarck, North Dakota. Forrie j. Smith, a real-life cowboy and stuntman, is in town for the Dakota Community Bank and Trust's Bucking Battle featuring Chad Berger Bucking Bulls being held at the Bismarck Event Center Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Bismarck plans for expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Bismarck-Mandan is expanding. And a group concerned with economic development in the area has created a five-year plan to accommodate 10% growth over the next decade. The biggest priorities of their plan? Diversifying the economy and developing more middle-income affordable housing. According to a consulting firm that...
43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date. The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the...
Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?

Every year this conversation comes up. How soon is too soon to start celebrating Christmas? Personally, I'm game for holly-jolliness all year. I LOVE the holiday, but some people don't have the same sentiments. Tis The Season? Spotted In Bismarck:. As I was doing a quick run to a local...
Wishek teens recognized for random acts of kindness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We hear a lot of things about how disconnected today’s teenagers are. They’re glued to their phones, and they don’t know how to have a conversation. But this story will have you thinking twice about that stereotype. And this story is good news,...
A Bismarck Restaurant Wants To Pay You A $5,000 Sign-On Bonus

It's no secret in Bismarck Mandan. These are troubling times for business owners. Since COVID-19 businesses have had to deal with supply chain issues, and then there's the whole "nobody wants to work anymore." Restaurants especially have had a hard time dealing with finding people who want to work anymore....
