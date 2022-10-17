Read full article on original website
Related
In Bismarck – 5 Ideas That Might Not Work At This Empty Spot
I see this empty place all the time and the wheels keep turning in my head. I know you have seen it too, right across the street from Cash Wise, their south location - right on E Bismarck Expressway. It's huge, and the parking lot that awaits hopeful future visitors is quite vast as well.
Mandan cigar shop owner gets mobile permit to sell goods
Dupree already has a mobile license from the state, but city leaders approved amending the local smoking ordinance to give her a permit.
Coming Soon: Another Store To Open In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
That's right, we're getting ANOTHER new store in the Kirkwood Mall. It's called "Just Kick It." Whilst scrolling through my Facebook feed I noticed this post made on the mall's page. Yes Please. Bismarck-Mandan needs a new shoe/sneaker store, especially since Finish Line closed some time ago. I haven't been...
Pumpkin Crazy Bismarck, Is TOO Small For Pumpkin Crazy Poll
All across the capital city store bins are overflowing with pumpkins. As we approach Halloween, front yards and porch steps are getting more and more populated with these winter squashes. But according to the good folks at lawnstarter.com, we may not hold a jack-o'-lantern candle to many other cities across the country.
KFYR-TV
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists. This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages....
New Addition Coming Soon To Bisman Wellness Center
This the time of year where we start to lose our fitness motivation. It gets chilly, more holiday treats and candies are making their way into our homes, so you might not have noticed a changed at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Mandan. The Reveal. The Family Wellness Center...
Winter is coming: Warm days coming to an end in North Dakota
That brought several golfers to Riverwood to get in one more round before the course closes for the season.
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
A fall “heatwave”, a cool down follows
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Above average highs highlight Thursday as many will warm to the 70s. All eyes are watching a low pressure system that will move through the second half of the weekend into Monday. As of now, it’s too early to make any snowfall predictions but we could see a rain-snow mix Sunday […]
Open Letter: BisMan Peeps Who Don’t Understand How To Form A Line
It's something we were all taught how to do back in kindergarten. Heck, I think it was taught back in preschool, yet adults still seem to struggle with it daily. At least in my daily observance in and around Bismarck Mandan. People seem to struggle with forming a line. I...
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
Here’s Where To Meet Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith In Bismarck
Back for the second year in a row, the most-watched TV drama "Yellowstone" star that plays senior ranch hand "Lloyd Pierce", Forrie J. Smith is back in Bismarck, North Dakota. Forrie j. Smith, a real-life cowboy and stuntman, is in town for the Dakota Community Bank and Trust's Bucking Battle featuring Chad Berger Bucking Bulls being held at the Bismarck Event Center Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, 2022.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck plans for expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Bismarck-Mandan is expanding. And a group concerned with economic development in the area has created a five-year plan to accommodate 10% growth over the next decade. The biggest priorities of their plan? Diversifying the economy and developing more middle-income affordable housing. According to a consulting firm that...
KFYR-TV
Arrive alive, not overdressed: experts warn against winter coats in car seats
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Car seat safety is especially important during the winter months in North Dakota. Warm bulky jackets are a necessity here, but experts warn they are not safe for car seats. They say it’s better to arrive alive than overdressed. “With winter coming, caregivers a lot...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Apartment Fire: middle of the night fire shocks residents awake
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Brentwood II building, at the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway, was evacuated early Wednesday morning. One unit was on fire, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire 12 units. Six fire trucks, the Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the Red Cross responded...
KFYR-TV
43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date. The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the...
Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?
Every year this conversation comes up. How soon is too soon to start celebrating Christmas? Personally, I'm game for holly-jolliness all year. I LOVE the holiday, but some people don't have the same sentiments. Tis The Season? Spotted In Bismarck:. As I was doing a quick run to a local...
Destination Dakota: Putting the “family” in family-owned business in Washburn, ND
WASHBURN, ND (KXNET) — Washburn, North Dakota, is known not only for it’s abundance in coal, but it’s also known for its welcoming community. Corner Stone Nutrition is a family-owned and operated business in Washburn, located right on Main Avenue. The business supplies nutritious shakes, teas, and meal plans for those who want to live […]
KFYR-TV
Wishek teens recognized for random acts of kindness
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We hear a lot of things about how disconnected today’s teenagers are. They’re glued to their phones, and they don’t know how to have a conversation. But this story will have you thinking twice about that stereotype. And this story is good news,...
A Bismarck Restaurant Wants To Pay You A $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
It's no secret in Bismarck Mandan. These are troubling times for business owners. Since COVID-19 businesses have had to deal with supply chain issues, and then there's the whole "nobody wants to work anymore." Restaurants especially have had a hard time dealing with finding people who want to work anymore....
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0