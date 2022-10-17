You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO