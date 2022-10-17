Read full article on original website
Related
Factbox-Kroger-Albertsons merger to bring Fred Meyer, Safeway under one roof
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co ( ) said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc ( ) in a $24.6 billion transaction, in one of the biggest deals in the U.S. retail landscape in recent years. read more.
Column: Think food inflation is bad now? Wait till Kroger and Albertsons merge
Albertsons and Kroger say their merger would benefit consumers. The history of mergers, in the grocery business and elsewhere, offers cause for skepticism.
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores
A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
marketplace.org
How would a Kroger-Albertsons merger change grocery prices?
Two of the nation’s biggest grocery stores announced plans to merge Friday. Kroger, with around 2,700 supermarkets in the United States, plans to buy Albertsons, which has about 2,200, for $24.6 billion. “You combine that together, and that’s basically on par with Walmart’s brick-and-mortar footprint,” said Blake Droesch with...
iheart.com
Stores that will be OPEN and CLOSED on Thanksgiving this year
It seems like Black Friday is quickly becoming a thing of the past with the pre-pre-pre Black Friday sales! And - it also seems like the shift to open lots on stores ON Thanksgiving is also starting to fade. Personally, I'm okay with either. Lots of people are quite vocal about how wrong it is to open on Thanksgiving, yet I've heard from many employees that they don't mind working the holiday, in fact, they often get paid time and a half or more! Well...anyway...here's a list of a few of the stores that will be OPEN this year on the day of the Turkey:
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo
Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'
The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?
Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart
Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
CNBC
'Lightning just struck me': Why Costco's CFO says the price of the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is 'forever'
Costco's chief financial officer has suggested the wholesaler will keep its famous hot dog and soda combo at $1.50 "forever." During the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call last week, CFO Richard Galanti was asked whether the retailer would look at increasing the price of its all-beef frank as it aims to deal with tightening margins.
Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores
Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
Comments / 0