Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
hyattsvillewire.com
Hyattsville’s New 1968 Haberdashery Aims to Elevate Local Fashion Scene
A new clothing store in Hyattsville aims to elevate both men’s and women’s fashion. Located at 5113 Baltimore Ave., next to Franklins, 1968 Haberdashery features clothes for those that want to shop local, but up their fashion and style for work and leisure. “We are in a time...
fox5dc.com
Residents 'living in fear' after string of arsons at DC apartment complex
WASHINGTON - A string of potential arsons at an apartment complex near Navy Yard has neighbors fearing for their safety. People living at The Bixby Apartments told FOX 5 Thursday they're frustrated and scared. They said a man whose sister lives there and has a key to her apartment has...
popville.com
Carbque around 4pm on I395
Thanks to Brooke for sending: “I’m pretty sure this is going to disrupt traffic northbound on I 395 just before the exit for the wharf.”. From AlertDC: ” MPD reports the two right lanes on northbound I-395 before the 12th Street Expressway (Exit #3) are closed due to fire department activity. Please use alternate routes.”
Washingtonian.com
Rats! DC Is One of America’s Rattiest Cities
For the third year in a row, DC has maintained a top five spot on pest control company Orkin’s list of rattiest cities in America. Coming in fourth place—the same spot as last year—Washington is the second rattiest locale on the East Coast, following New York. The ranking is based on new residential and commercial rodent treatments completed between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.
NBC Washington
Electric Shuttle Service Coming to DC's Wharf
D.C. is hoping to unclog one of its most popular entertainment districts with a new, on-demand electric shuttle service. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $3 million investment in transportation options for The Wharf and Southwest Waterfront areas on Thursday. "Making sure everybody can get to The Wharf, get around...
bethesdamagazine.com
6 fun ideas for date nights in Montgomery County
It’s time to ditch the traditional dinner and a movie and try something new on date night. Montgomery County has plenty of unique date-night destinations whether it’s for a first date or an outing to escape the house and kids. Here are six fun date night ideas:. The...
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
NBC Washington
About NBC4 Washington
NBC4 Washington is committed to Working 4 You. For more than 75 years, NBC4/WRC-TV has been a helpful, trusted neighbor providing news, information and weather to ensure that you're up to date on everything happening across the Washington, D.C. region. Together with Telemundo 44, we have a trustworthy and experienced...
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition
Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
Fumble: Washington Commanders say ‘bank error’ caused raffle winner’s check to bounce
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Football can be a game of funny bounces, but one Washington Commanders fan was not laughing after the check he received for winning a raffle during the team’s season opener bounced. Commanders officials were red-faced after a check for $14,822 paid to Drew Shipley for...
alxnow.com
Alexandria seeking qualified locals to receive $500 a month for two years
If you live alone and make less than $49,850 per year, you might be eligible to pick up a check for $500 every month. The City of Alexandria has put some of its Covid funding to use with a guaranteed basic income pilot a bit of a backronym: Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE).
GoFundMe Fundraiser Established for Peet’s Coffee Staff
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the staff of Peet’s Coffee in downtown Silver Spring, which will close on Oct. 30. The café’s baristas, who were informed of the closure last week, are being laid off without severance, according to the fundraiser’s description. “On...
mocoshow.com
Festival of Lights Returns This Year at the D.C. Temple in Kensington
The annual Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple (9900 Stoneybrook Dr) in Kensington will run from December 1, 2022 to January 2, 2023, including Christmas and New Year’s Day. The lights will be turned on nightly from dusk until 9pm and additional details for the festival will be released in the upcoming weeks.
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
Turnto10.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
New, Wider Potomac Nice Bridge Opens Months Early
The $463 million Nice Bridge replacement over the Potomac River is officially open, as droves of weekend drivers have been excited to discover. Officially called the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, it spans US 301 between Charles County, Md. and King George County, Va.
Police locate caregiver for young man found walking on I-495
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police say they have located the caregiver for a man walking down Interstate 495 Wednesday night. Police tweeted the caregiver had been located just before 11:30 p.m. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the unidentified...
