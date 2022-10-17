ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

Carbque around 4pm on I395

Thanks to Brooke for sending: “I’m pretty sure this is going to disrupt traffic northbound on I 395 just before the exit for the wharf.”. From AlertDC: ” MPD reports the two right lanes on northbound I-395 before the 12th Street Expressway (Exit #3) are closed due to fire department activity. Please use alternate routes.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Rats! DC Is One of America’s Rattiest Cities

For the third year in a row, DC has maintained a top five spot on pest control company Orkin’s list of rattiest cities in America. Coming in fourth place—the same spot as last year—Washington is the second rattiest locale on the East Coast, following New York. The ranking is based on new residential and commercial rodent treatments completed between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Electric Shuttle Service Coming to DC's Wharf

D.C. is hoping to unclog one of its most popular entertainment districts with a new, on-demand electric shuttle service. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $3 million investment in transportation options for The Wharf and Southwest Waterfront areas on Thursday. "Making sure everybody can get to The Wharf, get around...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

6 fun ideas for date nights in Montgomery County

It’s time to ditch the traditional dinner and a movie and try something new on date night. Montgomery County has plenty of unique date-night destinations whether it’s for a first date or an outing to escape the house and kids. Here are six fun date night ideas:. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

About NBC4 Washington

NBC4 Washington is committed to Working 4 You. For more than 75 years, NBC4/WRC-TV has been a helpful, trusted neighbor providing news, information and weather to ensure that you're up to date on everything happening across the Washington, D.C. region. Together with Telemundo 44, we have a trustworthy and experienced...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition

Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Festival of Lights Returns This Year at the D.C. Temple in Kensington

The annual Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple (9900 Stoneybrook Dr) in Kensington will run from December 1, 2022 to January 2, 2023, including Christmas and New Year’s Day. The lights will be turned on nightly from dusk until 9pm and additional details for the festival will be released in the upcoming weeks.
KENSINGTON, MD
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Washington, DC
211
Followers
406
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Helping families in Washington D.C. have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://redtri.com/dc-kids/

Comments / 0

Community Policy