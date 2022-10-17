Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Upside Down Halloween Parade on 10/22Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Chicago restaurant Tavern on Rush to close earlier than expected
CHICAGO - An iconic Chicago restaurant that announced it was closing at the end of the year will now close next week. Employees at Tavern on Rush received the news Thursday in a letter from the owner, Phil Stefani. The letter blames, "contractual circumstances." Tavern on Rush has been on...
Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to hump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
Where do singles hang out on the weekends in Chicago?
I'm 27 and looking for places where singles go to hang out and make friends on the weekends.
blockclubchicago.org
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says
Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire. The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with...
thelewisflyer.com
Increases in downtown shootings affects the economy
During the years, the increase of violence in the city of Chicago has reached higher rates than before. Currently, due to this increment, the economy of the area has had a decline since tourists have decided to go elsewhere for their vacations, making an impact in the hotel industry located in Chicago.
rejournals.com
More people are renting than ever. But what Chicago zip codes boast the highest share of renters?
With the cost of building a home at an all-time high, the dream of homeownership is taking a backseat for many people in America. Renting is at the highest level in half a century, and 43.7 million U.S. households are currently making do in rented apartments. But how does renting...
Chicago cold spike: How frigid will it be this winter?
CHICAGO — If you walked outside of your home on Monday or Tuesday this week, chances are you may have been overcome by a sensation not felt in months. The shivers! For the first time this year, temperatures in the Chicagoland area dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and all of a sudden, that heavy down […]
newschannel20.com
Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says
Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
Chicago magazine
The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now
What:Chef Ed Kim and the owners behind Mini Mott rebranded their counter-service burger joint as this full-service Asian American restaurant, where the menu is influenced by their childhoods spent straddling two cultures. Why:Think galbi steak frites with chimichurri, octopus with fermented black soybeans, and a misoyaki eggplant tartine (yes, you...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
Chicago’s Beloved $5 ZooLights At Lincoln Park Zoo Returns Next Month
With the first taste of winter weather arriving this week it’s easy to let the thought of the impending cold get the better of us. These fleeting fall months provide us with an ephemeral transition period when Chicago, albeit briefly, reaches arguably its most beautiful time of the year. Nonetheless, with the first snowfall, many of us can’t help but think ahead to the months of shoveling snow and battling against the teeth-chattering chill. While nothing can be done to allay the inevitable Midwestern winter, each year the realization that it is upon us is most certainly assuaged by the...
cwbchicago.com
Is Chicago about to experience a ‘drop’ in carjackings? Our crystal ball says ‘yes.’
Your friendly CWBChicago team learned a long time ago to stay out of the prediction business. So, it’s against our better judgment that we make this prediction: Chicago will experience a sharp drop in carjackings during the last three months of this year. We’ll make a second prediction, too:...
Chicago Beats Out New York to Earn Top Spot on List of ‘Rattiest' Cities
Chicago just came in the top spot on a new ranking of major metro cities -- but this is one list the city doesn't want to infest. Orkin Pest Control on Monday released its annual report ranking the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," from most rodent-filled to least. And for the...
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
Homicide Rates are skyrocketing in two Missouri Cities
Two of the top three cities in the US where homicide rates have increased the most over the last year are here in the Show-Me State of Missouri. Here is a breakdown of the scary numbers that are plaguing two of Missouri's premier cities. According to a new report from...
Thanks to glitch, more than 3,500 Chicago water customers using AutoPay are billed more than once
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check your bank account - especially if you use AutoPay for your Chicago water bill.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, a huge error has double- or even triple-charged customers. Late Tuesday, the city said about 3,580 AutoPay/SelectPay customers have been impacted. The city says a technical glitch in the auto-billing is to blame – which left water customers doing double takes on their bank accounts. One of those customers was Luis Diaz. He checks every bill – whether in the mail or online – especially his Chicago water bill. "Every two months...
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 2