Knoxville, TN

Vols looking to make opponents feel uncomfortable with aggressive style of play

There’s as many reasons as ever for Tennessee fans to enjoy watching their football team play these days. Of course, the wins are piling up. A rare win over Florida, a dominant blowout win over LSU on the road in Baton Rouge, and a historic win over Alabama. Winning cures all, but it sure is fun to win with style points. That’s exactly what Josh Heupel's Vols are doing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky

Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
LEXINGTON, KY
