Vols looking to make opponents feel uncomfortable with aggressive style of play
There’s as many reasons as ever for Tennessee fans to enjoy watching their football team play these days. Of course, the wins are piling up. A rare win over Florida, a dominant blowout win over LSU on the road in Baton Rouge, and a historic win over Alabama. Winning cures all, but it sure is fun to win with style points. That’s exactly what Josh Heupel's Vols are doing.
Rich Scangarello says years of relationship building will help UK find next quarterback
There are a lot of unknowns about what the 2023 Kentucky Football team might look like, but one thing is for sure: there will be a new starting quarterback. Will Levis is in his fifth college season and is a projected first round draft and has just five or six games depending on if he elects to play in the bowl game as Kentucky's starting quarterback.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Tennessee targets, commitments set to visit Vols for UT Martin game
A handful of Tennessee targets and a few of the Vols' current commitments are scheduled to travel to Knoxville on Saturday for their homecoming game against UT Martin.
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky
Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Five-star athlete says first visit helps Vols move 'up on my board'
One of the nation's top Class of 2024 prospects visited Tennessee for the first time Saturday to attend the Vols' 52-49 win over rival Alabama.
